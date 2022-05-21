Booklovers rejoice as St Andrews shop Topping reveals expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Booklovers rejoice as St Andrews shop Topping reveals expansion plans

By Maria Gran
May 21 2022, 5.59am
Topping and Company Booksellers of St Andrews.
A St Andrews bookstore has started work on a former restaurant unit to turn it into a bookworm’s paradise.

Topping and Company Booksellers of St Andrews boasts huge bookshelves complete with rolling ladders and more stories anyone could get through in a lifetime.

The bookseller recently bought the neighbouring unit on Greyfriars Garden, previously housing Kazoku restaurant.

With plans to open the expanded bookshop in November, work has already begun to strip the site and fit large bookcases.

Managing bookseller Duncan Swan said: “We’ve got local joiners from Perth in who do all our bookcases and ladders, so they’ve got a big job ahead of them.

“We’re very passionate about having as wide a range of stock as possible and to be able to really encourage a bookish community.”

Topping St Andrews keeping busy

The St Andrews store opened in 2014 as the third Topping and Company location.

Edinburgh, Bath and Ely in Cambridgeshire also host branches of the traditional bookshop.

Inside Topping and Company Booksellers St Andrews there are bookshelves with ladders reaching from the floor to the ceiling
Topping St Andrews will have even more space for floor to ceiling bookshelves later this year.

It is known for having a busy schedule hosting authors both in and out of the bookshop.

Mr Swan said: “We’ve got a very heavy event schedule throughout the year, so we’ll be doing more of that going forward.

“We offer complimentary tea and coffee to browsers in the shop, so there will be more space to be able to do that.

“It’s an extension of what we’ve already got going on.”

Coming out of the pandemic, the bookseller has noticed many have got back into reading.

While fewer international tourists visited the shop over the last two years, staycationers and locals kept Topping busy.

The store currently has 12 full-time and part-time staff.

Mr Swan predicts it will need a few more once the expansion is done.

“We’ll be looking to take on some more, probably in November,” he said.

“We’re not quite sure yet of how many more, but given it’s a bigger space, we’ll need a few more to help open and close the shop.”

