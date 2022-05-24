Inside stunning transformation of South Church in Monifieth into luxury homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inside stunning transformation of South Church in Monifieth into luxury homes

By Rob McLaren
May 24 2022, 1.44pm Updated: May 24 2022, 3.30pm
South Church in Monifieth - once a building at risk - is now completely renovated.

Work transforming historic South Church in Monifieth into four luxury homes is complete.

Originally built in 1872, South Church became surplus to requirements in 2014.

Since then the category C-listed building at the corner of Queen Street and Hill Street has been empty. It was placed on the buildings at risk register in 2016.

A plan to convert it into a two-storey, five-bedroom home was passed by council planners in 2017 before the owner backed away from this due to a conversion cost estimate of £800,000.

A mix of modern and old inside.

Monifieth company J&T Empire, run by Harry Tierney and Marc Jackson, bought the premises in October 2020.

Harry said: “When it came on the market we had to have a look.

“We were pretty impressed with the condition of the building and it had massive potential to be brought back to life again.”

Historic building’s transformation

The company worked with Dundee architect Jon Frullani for the plans to convert the church into four homes.

Work started in May 2021 and lasted for almost an entire year.

Amazing views from the upper level.

The four homes sold within a week once they were put on the market, with the new homeowners moving in earlier this month.

The interior is a mix of the historic building with white walls and modern kitchens and bathroom.

One of the modern kitchens.

The high roof of the church is used for dramatic effect in some of the bedrooms. The church’s original stained glass is proudly on display.

South Church renovation wins over Monifieth locals

Marc said he’s happy with the finished result and the conversion also won over the local community.

He said: “When we first started working on the building some of the locals had mixed feelings about the conversion.

The homes at South Church in Monifieth are unique.

“We put on a newly slated roof and restored the stone work.

“It wasn’t until we were nearing the completion that everyone started to notice the building being brought back to its former glory.

One of the stained glass windows.

“Everyone who walked past would comment on the building and say how good it looked, some people were stopping and taking pictures.

“We are delighted with the finished results.”

