Inside stunning transformation of South Church in Monifieth into luxury homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work transforming historic South Church in Monifieth into four luxury homes is complete.

Originally built in 1872, South Church became surplus to requirements in 2014.

Since then the category C-listed building at the corner of Queen Street and Hill Street has been empty. It was placed on the buildings at risk register in 2016.

A plan to convert it into a two-storey, five-bedroom home was passed by council planners in 2017 before the owner backed away from this due to a conversion cost estimate of £800,000.

Monifieth company J&T Empire, run by Harry Tierney and Marc Jackson, bought the premises in October 2020.

Harry said: “When it came on the market we had to have a look.

“We were pretty impressed with the condition of the building and it had massive potential to be brought back to life again.”

Historic building’s transformation

The company worked with Dundee architect Jon Frullani for the plans to convert the church into four homes.

Work started in May 2021 and lasted for almost an entire year.

The four homes sold within a week once they were put on the market, with the new homeowners moving in earlier this month.

The interior is a mix of the historic building with white walls and modern kitchens and bathroom.

The high roof of the church is used for dramatic effect in some of the bedrooms. The church’s original stained glass is proudly on display.

South Church renovation wins over Monifieth locals

Marc said he’s happy with the finished result and the conversion also won over the local community.

He said: “When we first started working on the building some of the locals had mixed feelings about the conversion.

“We put on a newly slated roof and restored the stone work.

“It wasn’t until we were nearing the completion that everyone started to notice the building being brought back to its former glory.

“Everyone who walked past would comment on the building and say how good it looked, some people were stopping and taking pictures.

“We are delighted with the finished results.”