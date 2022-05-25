Construction starts on luxury Fife care home with its own cinema and hair salon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Construction starts on luxury Fife care home with its own cinema and hair salon

By Rob McLaren
May 25 2022, 5.44am Updated: May 25 2022, 11.15am
The new luxury care home in Dalgety Bay.
The new luxury care home in Dalgety Bay.

Construction has started on a luxury Fife care home that will have its own cinema and hair salon.

The Dalgety Bay development will have 68 en suite bedrooms, dining rooms and private gardens.

Located at Harbour Way, just north of the popular town centre, the vision is to create an environment for over 65s that is a “home from home”.

It will also have specialist, 24/7 residential, nursing and dementia care services.

The three-storey development is designed by Holmes Miller and construction is set to last just over one year.

The former car showroom on the site has been demolished and the site cleared – now the building work can begin.

The project will generate construction jobs and permanent employment for 100 full and part-time care staff.

Dalgety Bay care home plans

The project is being led by care home developer Morrison Community Care and the Glasgow-based contractor, CCG (Scotland).

The vision for the care home in Dalgety Bay.

Paul Sokhi, managing director of Morrison Community Care, said: “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in getting to this stage.

“It is undeniable that demand for accommodation for the elderly is growing across the country.

“In this post-pandemic era, it is crucial that we continue to support our ageing population not just in the provision of quality accommodation but by also creating an environment that supports their health and wellbeing.

A hair salon and cinema are part of the plans for the Dalgety Bay care home.

“With the creation of jobs and a development that will be class-leading for residential, nursing and dementia care services, we believe this new development will contribute greatly to the local economy of Dunfermline.

“I look forward to its official opening in 2023.”

First project for joint venture

The project gained planning permission in November.

The care home is just yards away from the former Dobbies garden centre site on Western Access Road, which is to be redeveloped.

CCG and Morrison Community Care Group have worked together since 2017.

They launched a new joint venture company in early 2021. The Fife development is the first for Morrison Community Care (CCG) Holdco Ltd.

David Wylie, managing director of CCG with Paul Sokhi, MD of Morrison Community Care Group.

The new company plans to create modern accommodation for the elderly across Scotland.

CCG managing director David Wylie adds: “We are delighted that this has brought us to Fife I look forward to seeing how works will progress over the coming months.”

