Construction starts on luxury Fife care home with its own cinema and hair salon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction has started on a luxury Fife care home that will have its own cinema and hair salon.

The Dalgety Bay development will have 68 en suite bedrooms, dining rooms and private gardens.

Located at Harbour Way, just north of the popular town centre, the vision is to create an environment for over 65s that is a “home from home”.

It will also have specialist, 24/7 residential, nursing and dementia care services.

The three-storey development is designed by Holmes Miller and construction is set to last just over one year.

The former car showroom on the site has been demolished and the site cleared – now the building work can begin.

The project will generate construction jobs and permanent employment for 100 full and part-time care staff.

Dalgety Bay care home plans

The project is being led by care home developer Morrison Community Care and the Glasgow-based contractor, CCG (Scotland).

Paul Sokhi, managing director of Morrison Community Care, said: “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in getting to this stage.

“It is undeniable that demand for accommodation for the elderly is growing across the country.

“In this post-pandemic era, it is crucial that we continue to support our ageing population not just in the provision of quality accommodation but by also creating an environment that supports their health and wellbeing.

“With the creation of jobs and a development that will be class-leading for residential, nursing and dementia care services, we believe this new development will contribute greatly to the local economy of Dunfermline.

“I look forward to its official opening in 2023.”

First project for joint venture

The project gained planning permission in November.

The care home is just yards away from the former Dobbies garden centre site on Western Access Road, which is to be redeveloped.

CCG and Morrison Community Care Group have worked together since 2017.

They launched a new joint venture company in early 2021. The Fife development is the first for Morrison Community Care (CCG) Holdco Ltd.

The new company plans to create modern accommodation for the elderly across Scotland.

CCG managing director David Wylie adds: “We are delighted that this has brought us to Fife I look forward to seeing how works will progress over the coming months.”