New owners ink deal to acquire Fife printers run by couple for 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

New owners ink deal to acquire Fife printers run by couple for 40 years

By Gavin Harper
May 27 2022, 5.55am Updated: May 27 2022, 2.32pm
There are new owners at Levenmouth Printers.
There are new owners at Levenmouth Printers.

The new owners of a Fife printers run for four decades by a husband and wife are planning significant investments in the company.

Levenmouth Printers was run for 40 years by husband-and-wife team Craig and Shona Lumsden until their retirement earlier this month.

The couple decided the time was right to step aside, and the business was bought by Everything Media Group for an undisclosed sum.

The group have factories in Falkirk and Glasgow and include Aroc Compliance, Appeal Media, Glasgow Creative Design & Print and Europrint Scotland.

The group has an annual turnover in excess of £2.6 million.

Directors Stephen Matthews, Duncan Lowry, Cora Zonfrillo and Scott McCabe are pleased to be expanding its geographical reach with the purchase of Levenmouth Printers.

Staff members with new owners, Cora Zonfrillo, Duncan Lowry and Stephen Matthews.

They want to increase turnover by introducing new business pipelines from further afield.

New jobs on the horizon for Fife printers

The company has around 40 staff members across the sites with seven based at its 7,000 sq ft factory on Station Road in Buckhaven.

Mr Matthews said: “We’re looking to invest in the company and bring some more jobs.

“We want to raise the business’ profile in the community as well.”

Mr Matthews explained the appeal of the family-run business, which will retain Craig and Shona’s daughter Sheena as part of its staff.

Stephen Matthews is one of the directors that have taken over Levenmouth Printers.

“There are some great opportunities coming out of Covid.

“We want to drive the business forward. The previous owners had run it for 40 years and they felt it was the right time to step away.

“We started talking in January and we took the keys on May 1.

“The first few weeks has been manic getting to know the local area and visiting clients.”

Big shoes to fill at Levenmouth Printers

He praised the former owners for their longevity.

“Not many businesses in this day and age – particularly a smaller business – can say they’ve been going for 40 years, so hats off to them.

“It will still remain a family business with Sheena staying on.

“It’s big shoes to fill for us.

“We’re looking to build on what’s already here, and reach out in terms of the client base and the products we do elsewhere.

Sheena Lumsden is the daughter of former owners Craig and Shona but will stay on in her role as a print finisher.

“This is a dyed in the wool printers that does leaflets and booklets, but the other companies we run are that and more.

“We offer signage, marketing and websites, so we’re looking to build on what’s already here.

New owners’ plans in Fife

“We want to reach out and offer more of our products here and spread our wings into Fife and maybe into Edinburgh.”

He said the firm is looking to add staff in Fife.

Levenmouth Printers employee Stuart McKenzie at work.

“The plan for the future is to grow and expand. We’re looking to put five-figure investment into the factory.

“We want to future-proof the business and ensure it is here for generations to come.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]