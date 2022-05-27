New owners ink deal to acquire Fife printers run by couple for 40 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new owners of a Fife printers run for four decades by a husband and wife are planning significant investments in the company.

Levenmouth Printers was run for 40 years by husband-and-wife team Craig and Shona Lumsden until their retirement earlier this month.

The couple decided the time was right to step aside, and the business was bought by Everything Media Group for an undisclosed sum.

The group have factories in Falkirk and Glasgow and include Aroc Compliance, Appeal Media, Glasgow Creative Design & Print and Europrint Scotland.

The group has an annual turnover in excess of £2.6 million.

Directors Stephen Matthews, Duncan Lowry, Cora Zonfrillo and Scott McCabe are pleased to be expanding its geographical reach with the purchase of Levenmouth Printers.

They want to increase turnover by introducing new business pipelines from further afield.

New jobs on the horizon for Fife printers

The company has around 40 staff members across the sites with seven based at its 7,000 sq ft factory on Station Road in Buckhaven.

Mr Matthews said: “We’re looking to invest in the company and bring some more jobs.

“We want to raise the business’ profile in the community as well.”

Mr Matthews explained the appeal of the family-run business, which will retain Craig and Shona’s daughter Sheena as part of its staff.

“There are some great opportunities coming out of Covid.

“We want to drive the business forward. The previous owners had run it for 40 years and they felt it was the right time to step away.

“We started talking in January and we took the keys on May 1.

“The first few weeks has been manic getting to know the local area and visiting clients.”

Big shoes to fill at Levenmouth Printers

He praised the former owners for their longevity.

“Not many businesses in this day and age – particularly a smaller business – can say they’ve been going for 40 years, so hats off to them.

“It will still remain a family business with Sheena staying on.

“It’s big shoes to fill for us.

“We’re looking to build on what’s already here, and reach out in terms of the client base and the products we do elsewhere.

“This is a dyed in the wool printers that does leaflets and booklets, but the other companies we run are that and more.

“We offer signage, marketing and websites, so we’re looking to build on what’s already here.

New owners’ plans in Fife

“We want to reach out and offer more of our products here and spread our wings into Fife and maybe into Edinburgh.”

He said the firm is looking to add staff in Fife.

“The plan for the future is to grow and expand. We’re looking to put five-figure investment into the factory.

“We want to future-proof the business and ensure it is here for generations to come.”