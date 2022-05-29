Montrose Playhouse: Community cinema celebrates 45,000 visitors in six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Montrose Playhouse: Community cinema celebrates 45,000 visitors in six months

By Ian Forsyth
May 29 2022, 8.18am
Montrose Playhouse.

A community-owned Angus cinema has welcomed 45,000 guests since it opened last autumn, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Montrose Playhouse opened its doors last October.

The popular community owned three-screen cinema and art centre with cafe bar, activity spaces and retail area

It has since welcomed 45,000 people, much to the delight of manager Matt Buchanan.

He said: “In the first six months, we had 45,500 guests to the cinema – and countless more for community programming, private events and other activities.

“There was a 12-month projection of 68,000 guests, so we’re very pleased with how things have gone.

“The support of the local and wider communities in Angus has been absolutely amazing.

Manager Matt Buchanan and David Paton, chairman and founder of the Montrose Playhouse Project.

“People have been so positive about the facility and voted with their feet, for which we are extremely grateful.

“We are providing a really varied programme of films, events and activities, so I’m confident we will continue to grow.”

Project to bring cinema to Montrose

The development was the brainchild of local designer David Paton.

A group of local volunteers raised funds, built the audience base and worked with the community to renovate the former swimming pool.

The project began in February 2013 when Mr Paton, a big fan of film and the arts, posted a design for a new cinema on Facebook.

Within a few hours, around 500 people had ‘liked’ the post and were vociferous in their calls for him to try and make this dream a reality.

A public meeting was held and a working group quickly formed.

In September 2017, the building was bought from Angus Council for £1.

The VIP opening of the Montrose Playhouse cinema.

More than 80 DIY volunteers were then involved in stripping the building back to a shell.

In March 2019, £2.26 million was awarded from the Scottish Government’s regeneration capital grant fund in a working partnership with Angus Council.

Other funding sources for the playhouse included the National Lottery and Creative Scotland, in addition to community crowdfunding/sponsorship.

Bancon Construction was appointed as the main contractor, but when the pandemic struck the site was shut.

Nothing happened for several months due to the first lockdown. The work was eventually completed in September last year.

It was April 2021 when Mr Buchanan joined the not-for-profit facility, which now has 30 staff and 10 volunteers.

Angus cinema’s ‘strong foundations’

Mr Buchanan said the vision was always for the playhouse to be self-supporting financially.

“Tough as that can be, we are confident that we will continue to deliver this aim,” he added.

Asked about the effect of Covid-19, Mr Buchanan replied: “Probably in hindsight building and opening a community cinema during a pandemic is not ideal.

“However, it has only really been on the hospitality side we have seen an impact.

Stewart Buchanan and Logan Kellas prepare cocktails in the Reel Cafe Bar at Montrose Playhouse.

“That seems to be abating now, and we have built some great guest loyalty.”

What does the future hold? Mr Buchanan says staying relevant and listening to the community is key.

He thanked everyone who has supported the project.

Mr Buchanan added it Is vital the venue continues to have “diverse and compelling programming”.

“I can only see guest numbers, activities and services growing,” he said.

“We’ve opened at a tough time and over-delivered, so I have every faith that we will be able to build on our strong foundations and keep providing a great venue for Montrose and the wider Angus area.”

