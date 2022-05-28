Fife castle that lay empty for years now hosts weddings after ‘significant’ investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife castle that lay empty for years now hosts weddings after ‘significant’ investment

By Gavin Harper
May 28 2022, 5.53am Updated: May 28 2022, 12.00pm
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Fife castle's investment bearing fruit Picture shows; Dunimarle Castle. Unknown. Supplied by Dunimarle Castle Date; Unknown
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Fife castle's investment bearing fruit Picture shows; Dunimarle Castle. Unknown. Supplied by Dunimarle Castle Date; Unknown

Located high above the historic village of Culross, Dunimarle Castle lay empty for many years.

The castle was said to be a dwelling of the Macduff’s, the royal representatives, of Fife.

In 1840, a new castle was constructed alongside the remains of the original building.

It lies by the ruins of its medieval precursor.

But it was transformed 12 years ago when it and the 52-acre estate was bought by Surrey-based businessman Salim Mohamed.

He turned the castle into a holiday home for his family.

‘I saw the potential of Fife castle’

Its day-to-day running is left to estate manager George Fleming, who also lives on the site.

Mr Fleming has worked at Dunimarle since 2018 and has been instrumental in introducing a number of changes.

He said: “I saw the potential here. I put it to the owner about opening to the public to let them see the gardens, and he was on board with that.

“I researched the history and started putting tours together.

The chapel, which can hold up to 80 guests for a wedding.

“Next, I was doing events and then – we’ve got a chapel – so we’re able to do weddings.”

The most recent investment in the estate has been the creation of the oangery café.

It has been a difficult project, with Covid among the issues they’ve had to contend with, but it’s almost ready to open.

“It has taken a couple of years but we hope it will open in the next few months,” Mr Fleming said.

Once that is complete, there are plans to renovate two rooms in the castle to become a bridal suite.

“We hope that will add to the wedding package.”

It ‘doesn’t suit everyone’ as wedding venue

Mr Fleming was keen to stress the venue does not seek to be a one-stop wedding venue. It only offers ceremonies presently.

He said: “Hopefully we can incorporate the café and in time we’ll have the bridal suite to go with that.

“We don’t want to be doing weddings every single weekend.

A new cafe will be installed in the grounds of Fife’s Dunimarle Castle.

“I’d rather we had a balance of doing tours, being open to the public and being quite relaxed, while if we do the odd wedding, that’s great.

“We get a lot of enquiries about weddings but I think people want to come to the venue, get married and have their reception in the one place.

“We don’t offer that, so it doesn’t suit everyone. That’s fine for us because we don’t want to be a wedding business.”

Future plans for Fife castle

Once the café is completed, Mr Fleming is keen to continue developing the site.

“I’ve got so many ideas for the place.

“It’s just finding the time to jump on to them because I’m doing everything here. It’s great having that freedom.”

Dunimarle Castle estate manager George Fleming.

Mr Fleming has had support in accounting and HR, financial forecasting and planning from Business Gateway Fife.

Senior business adviser Fraser McKee said: “The castle and gardens are significant assets to the historic Culross area and its tourism so it’s important that they are given the opportunity to flourish to put them on the map as another excellent visitor attraction.”

