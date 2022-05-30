‘Ill from stress’: Fife shop owner reveals mental health struggle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife businesswoman has revealed stress almost led to her being hospitalised.

Louise Humpington operates the Grain and Sustain refill shops in Burntisland, St Monans and Kirkcaldy.

She is seen by her customers and staff as someone who is confident, assured and working hard to drive her business forward.

But, earlier this year, mental health challenges meant she was almost hospitalised.

She has bravely spoken out in the hope that more people will have open conversations about their mental health.

Louise warns more small business owners might experience mental health issues as increasing costs and a looming recession brings more pressure.

Ill from stress then mental health recovery

Looking back to the end of last year, Louise now realises she was exhausted and fragile.

She said: “Within the last seven years I have moved countries twice, got married, bought a house, had three babies and lost another, set up two businesses, opened three shops and traded through a global pandemic as a newly established small business.

“I was exhausted. The mental health trigger was something I would normally be able to deal with but I couldn’t.

“Something that was small, ended up having a big consequence.

“I became so physically ill from stress that by January I was very nearly hospitalised.”

When she hit “rock bottom”, Louise took time away from her business.

For years she has assured people there is no shame in seeking help but her instinct was to keep her feelings to herself.

She sought help from her GP who prescribed her an antidepressant and also rested.

Louise says: “We need to be open and feel able to discuss mental health, I have said countless times.

“And yet when I was faced with it, all I wanted to do was hide and not speak to anyone.

“In a bizarre way letting go of that fierce need to be in control, allowed me to take back control.

“It didn’t fix things straight away. But it did enable me to give myself a chance to start healing.”

Speaking out to help others

Several months on, Louise is feeling strong and confident in her ability to rise to business challenges.

She also has regular conversations with staff about mental health.

But she feels mental health issues among business owners and leaders will increase as inflation impacts on costs and a recession looms.

Louise said that when times get tough it is even more important for people to support local shops.

“This is a very stressful time for many small businesses, individuals and households,” she adds.

“People are failing to recognise the survivor fatigue – being strong for everyone else for the past two years – will have had on some.

“The last six months has been a very uncertain time to be in business.

“I’m not saying I’m not feeling stressed, concerned or anxious but I do I feel in control of my ability to deal with them.”

Louise’s message is simple: a problem shared is a problem halved.

She adds: “Please, if you are struggling, talk to someone. A friend, a neighbour, your local shopkeeper, the lollipop person, your GP, the Samaritans.

“It’s OK, not to be OK but don’t go through it alone.”