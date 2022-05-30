‘Ill from stress’: Fife shop owner reveals mental health struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Ill from stress’: Fife shop owner reveals mental health struggle

By Rob McLaren
May 30 2022, 2.12pm Updated: May 30 2022, 2.14pm
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington.
A Fife businesswoman has revealed stress almost led to her being hospitalised.

Louise Humpington operates the Grain and Sustain refill shops in Burntisland, St Monans and Kirkcaldy.

She is seen by her customers and staff as someone who is confident, assured and working hard to drive her business forward.

But, earlier this year, mental health challenges meant she was almost hospitalised.

She has bravely spoken out in the hope that more people will have open conversations about their mental health.

Louise warns more small business owners might experience mental health issues as increasing costs and a looming recession brings more pressure.

Ill from stress then mental health recovery

Looking back to the end of last year, Louise now realises she was exhausted and fragile.

She said: “Within the last seven years I have moved countries twice, got married, bought a house, had three babies and lost another, set up two businesses, opened three shops and traded through a global pandemic as a newly established small business.

“I was exhausted. The mental health trigger was something I would normally be able to deal with but I couldn’t.

Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington describes her struggles with mental health and stress.

“Something that was small, ended up having a big consequence.

“I became so physically ill from stress that by January I was very nearly hospitalised.”

When she hit “rock bottom”, Louise took time away from her business.

For years she has assured people there is no shame in seeking help but her instinct was to keep her feelings to herself.

She sought help from her GP who prescribed her an antidepressant and also rested.

Louise says: “We need to be open and feel able to discuss mental health, I have said countless times.

“And yet when I was faced with it, all I wanted to do was hide and not speak to anyone.

“In a bizarre way letting go of that fierce need to be in control, allowed me to take back control.

“It didn’t fix things straight away. But it did enable me to give myself a chance to start healing.”

Speaking out to help others

Several months on, Louise is feeling strong and confident in her ability to rise to business challenges.

She also has regular conversations with staff about mental health.

But she feels mental health issues among business owners and leaders will increase as inflation impacts on costs and a recession looms.

Louise said that when times get tough it is even more important for people to support local shops.

“This is a very stressful time for many small businesses, individuals and households,” she adds.

“People are failing to recognise the survivor fatigue – being strong for everyone else for the past two years – will have had on some.

Louise Humpington outside her shop in Burntisland.

“The last six months has been a very uncertain time to be in business.

“I’m not saying I’m not feeling stressed, concerned or anxious but I do I feel in control of my ability to deal with them.”

Louise’s message is simple: a problem shared is a problem halved.

She adds: “Please, if you are struggling, talk to someone. A friend, a neighbour, your local shopkeeper, the lollipop person, your GP, the Samaritans.

“It’s OK, not to be OK but don’t go through it alone.”

