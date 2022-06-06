£4m investment as major Fife employer Smith Anderson looks to future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£4m investment as major Fife employer Smith Anderson looks to future

By Gavin Harper
June 6 2022, 5.58am Updated: June 6 2022, 8.56am
The Smith Anderson factory in Kirkcaldy.
A Fife business that makes 7,000 paper bags every minute has invested £4m in new equipment after reporting continued sales growth.

Smith Anderson make paper bags for all the main foodservice restaurant chains in the UK. It is also the largest supplier of pharmacy bags.

Its extraordinary rate of production means it can make over 70 million paper bags every week.

Newly published accounts for the year to September 2021 show the firm’s turnover rose from £28.9m in 2020 to a record £36m last year.

‘Excellent’ result despite pandemic

In a report published alongside the figures, outgoing chief executive Michael Longstaffe said: “Despite the continued challenges of the pandemic, the company delivered an excellent result.”

He highlighted a growth in profit for the third consecutive year, whilst adding that growth in the home delivery and takeaway sectors saw Smith Anderson deliver record sales.

McDonald’s bags made at Smith Anderson.

Mr Longstaffe added: “Our 46 year partnership with McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and key European markets remains especially strong.”

The firm, based in Kirkcaldy’s Rosslyn Commerce Park, reported a pre-tax profit of £2m, a slight increase from £1.9m in 2020.

Mr Longstaffe, who joined the business in 1996, said last year was “extremely challenging” given the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

He adds: “Keeping our staff safe has always been our top priority and we have rigorously applied Covid-19 protocols, from a factory-wide one-way system, mask wearing, increased hygiene regimes and numerous process changes.”

Smith Anderson investing in equipment

Mr Longstaffe retired as managing director in April and has been succeeded by Keith Verden-Anderson.

Mr Verden-Anderson follows in the footsteps of his father, William Verden-Anderson, who was managing director in the 1970s and 1980s.

The 163-year-old family business has increased its workforce by 45 people in the past two years, from 237 to 282.

The firm had to deal with high levels of staff absences, which led it to recruit more employees, some to cover self-isolation, the rest to fuel continued growth requirements.

Hard at work on a Smith Anderson paper bags machine.
Mr Longstaffe also revealed plans to invest the £4m in new equipment, in addition to £1.3m investments made last year.

“The previous year we invested in three additional paper bag making machines.

“Smith Anderson continues to refurbish existing and invest in new machinery.”

New boss at Fife paper bag firm

The new investment in paper bag machines will allow the company to expand capacity for existing markets and also create additional volume for new opportunities.

The latest machines, which arrived on site last month, are two large paper tape handle machines for making printed carry-out delivery bags.

The new managing director believes these will help the firm sustain its positive trajectory.

Mr Verden-Anderson said: “I believe that with the fantastic resources of our dedicated and experienced employees, coupled with our great and loyal customers, the company will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

