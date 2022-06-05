Wild Shore Dundee: Aqua park plans to keep expanding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watersports and aqua park Wild Shore Dundee expects to reap the benefit from major investments in the city such as the Eden Project.

The City Quay attraction has already seen a big rise in staff numbers since opening in August 2017.

Expansion of the activities on offer has seen the initial team of seven now reach 35 part-time and full-time instructors.

Wild Shore Dundee growth

The site attracts up to around 2,000 customers a week.

Operational manager Craig Gunn said that when the facility – originally known as Foxlake Dundee – began operating there were just two wakeboard cables and some stand-up paddleboards.

He said: “We only offered a few activities in our first season.

“However, in 2018, we installed Scotland’s biggest aqua park and this allowed for to take on much larger groups and offer activities for everyone.

“The aqua park is our huge inflatable obstacle course which we have successfully expanded again this year, adding a variety of new obstacles – including a floating trampoline.

“We also offer cable wakeboarding – one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

“Traditionally, wakeboarding was carried out behind a boat – but cable wakeboarding allows participants to take part in a relatively small body of water and is well known to be much easier to learn.”

Being accessible is key

Also on offer is stand-up paddleboarding and there is a large inflatable ring that pulls participants up and down the City Quay.

Wild Shore Dundee is owned by directors Callum Mark, James Barbour and Malcolm Gillies.

Craig said the facility in the heart of the city attracts visitors from the likes of Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh as well as those from Dundee and holidaymakers staying in the city.

He added: “Our aim throughout all our activities is to be as accessible as possible. Because of this we get customers of all different age ranges and abilities.

“You can take part in our aqua park activities from six years old and with no age cap.

“This means we have people visiting for all sort of occasions such as birthdays, school trips, stag and hen events or just to have some fun.”

Wild Shore Dundee ‘to keep expanding’

Craig said current and future investments in the city are a great opportunity for the business.

“The likes of the Eden Project will be just a few minutes’ walk from us. All of this is very exciting, and will hopefully prove to be a great addition to Dundee.”

The Eden Project is predicted to create 200 direct jobs and 300 indirect jobs and contribute £27 milliion a year to the regional economy when it opens by 2026.

The tourist attraction is to include walled gardens, and draw on the history of Dundee’s Nine Incorporated Trades.

Craig hopes Wild Shore Dundee continues to develop its offering in the years to come.

He added: “We aim to still be offering a five-star customer experience and hope to keep on expanding what we offer here.”