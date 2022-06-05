Wild Shore Dundee: Aqua park plans to keep expanding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Wild Shore Dundee: Aqua park plans to keep expanding

By Ian Forsyth
June 5 2022, 5.58am
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0035320 G Jennings pics , "Wild Shore" Victoria Dock,Dundee, Salmaan Ismail demonstrates some moves, tuesday 10th May.
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0035320 G Jennings pics , "Wild Shore" Victoria Dock,Dundee, Salmaan Ismail demonstrates some moves, tuesday 10th May.

Watersports and aqua park Wild Shore Dundee expects to reap the benefit from major investments in the city such as the Eden Project.

The City Quay attraction has already seen a big rise in staff numbers since opening in August 2017.

Expansion of the activities on offer has seen the initial team of seven now reach 35 part-time and full-time instructors.

Wild Shore Dundee growth

The site attracts up to around 2,000 customers a week.

Operational manager Craig Gunn said that when the facility – originally known as Foxlake Dundee – began operating there were just two wakeboard cables and some stand-up paddleboards.

He said: “We only offered a few activities in our first season.

“However, in 2018, we installed Scotland’s biggest aqua park and this allowed for to take on much larger groups and offer activities for everyone.

Salmaan Ismail demonstrates some moves at Wild Shore Dundee.

“The aqua park is our huge inflatable obstacle course which we have successfully expanded again this year, adding a variety of new obstacles – including a floating trampoline.

“We also offer cable wakeboarding – one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

“Traditionally, wakeboarding was carried out behind a boat – but cable wakeboarding allows participants to take part in a relatively small body of water and is well known to be much easier to learn.”

Being accessible is key

Also on offer is stand-up paddleboarding and there is a large inflatable ring that pulls participants up and down the City Quay.

Wild Shore Dundee is owned by directors Callum Mark, James Barbour and Malcolm Gillies.

Sam Frost, Joanne Frith and David Low at Wild Shore Dundee.

Craig said the facility in the heart of the city attracts visitors from the likes of Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh as well as those from Dundee and holidaymakers staying in the city.

He added: “Our aim throughout all our activities is to be as accessible as possible. Because of this we get customers of all different age ranges and abilities.

“You can take part in our aqua park activities from six years old and with no age cap.

“This means we have people visiting for all sort of occasions such as birthdays, school trips, stag and hen events or just to have some fun.”

Wild Shore Dundee ‘to keep expanding’

Craig said current and future investments in the city are a great opportunity for the business.

“The likes of the Eden Project will be just a few minutes’ walk from us. All of this is very exciting, and will hopefully prove to be a great addition to Dundee.”

The Eden Project is predicted to create 200 direct jobs and 300 indirect jobs and contribute £27 milliion a year to the regional economy when it opens by 2026.

Dundee Eden Project opinon
An artist’s impression of the Eden Project Dundee, in the former gas works.

The tourist attraction is to include walled gardens, and draw on the history of Dundee’s Nine Incorporated Trades.

Craig hopes Wild Shore Dundee continues to develop its offering in the years to come.

He added: “We aim to still be offering a five-star customer experience and hope to keep on expanding what we offer here.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]