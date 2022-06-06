Diageo to begin work on enormous 9,000-panel solar farm in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diageo to begin work on enormous 9,000-panel solar farm in Fife

By Maria Gran
June 6 2022, 2.20pm Updated: June 6 2022, 5.32pm
Artist's impression of Diageo Leven's solar farm.
Artist's impression of Diageo Leven's solar farm.

Work will begin on a 9,000-panel solar farm at drinks giant Diageo’s Leven packaging site next month.

The firm will start the work on vacant land within its 150-acre site after receiving planning approval.

Occupying an area the size of eight football pitches, the solar panels will generate up to 22% of the site’s annual electricity needs and up to 60% over summer months.

The solar farm is expected to be one of the largest of its type in Scotland, producing 4.1MW of electricity.

It will reduce CO2 emissions by about 830 tonnes per year.

Diageo solar farm complete by 2023

Diageo Leven operations director Gavin Brogan said: “It’s fantastic to make this project a reality, creating a more resilient and energy-efficient plant.

“Working in partnership with E.ON and Emtec Energy, the solar array will generate nearly a quarter of our annual energy use.

Diageo Leven environmental manager Jay Christie and operations director Gavin Brogan.

“We are committed to playing a positive role in our local community, so we will continue to invest in projects like this one to improve our impact on the environment and future-proof our operations.

“We have a number of those projects in the pipeline, including looking into sustainable heating solutions which the solar farm development will help to power.”

Diageo submitted the original planning application in July 2021.

The project is wholly contained within the site to minimise disruption within the local community.

It is scheduled to be complete and generating power by early 2023.

Carbon neutral commitment

Diageo’s Leven bottling and packaging site produces 40 million cases of premium spirits each year.

The majority of the production at the site is for export to markets around the world including leading global brands such as Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff.

Staff producing some of Diageo’s iconic brands at the firm’s Leven facility.

It also produces single malts including Lagavulin, Talisker and Oban.

Under Diageo’s Society 2030 commitment, the firm aims to be carbon neutral by 2026.

Having reduced half of the carbon in its operations already, the business aims to remove the rest by 2030, harnessing 100% renewable energy everywhere it operates.

It has also committed to partnering with suppliers to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50%.

Three of the company’s whisky distilleries – Oban, Royal Lochnagar and Brora – have already achieved net zero carbon emissions.

Diageo: Behind the scenes at Fife factory producing MILLIONS of bottles of spirits a week

