BUSINESS PROFILE: From hobby to full-time job for Perthshire massage therapist

By Maria Gran
June 7 2022, 5.30am Updated: June 7 2022, 8.04am
Taylored Massage therapist Tracey Taylor.
After Tracey Taylor moved from England to Perthshire in 2006 to work as a credit manager, she took up massage therapy as a hobby.

She found her new pastime so interesting it started snowballing into a business.

In October 2021, Tracey gave up her credit manager role to focus on Taylored Massage.

She now offers a range of massage services in Perth and Coupar Angus.

Who has helped you get to where you are today?

My husband has been a huge support and allowed me to do what I needed for my training and to grow the business.

GrowBiz has given me the confidence and sense of empowerment to start and grow my business.

Tracey offers massages in Perth and Coupar Angus.

And of course, my clients, friends and family have always been very supportive.

What was your biggest mistake?

Not trusting myself enough to stay focussed. I should have had more belief in myself.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

I completed an 18 month course during the pandemic in orthopaedic massage and manipulation.

This is quite close to what an osteopath does and allows me to offer a lot more to my clients.

How has Covid-19 impacted your business?

As one of the last services to reopen, it’s been a long, difficult slog.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

I want to buy my own premises with a reception area and parking.

Do you want to recruit in the future?

Once I get premises secured, I would like to get a receptionist.

Tracey has been a massage therapist for 16 years.

This would free up more of my time to focus on running the business.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Keeping on top of all the paperwork and social media. It’s a constant juggling act.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

Do something you love. Start small and build it up.

Even better if you can keep a paid job going at the beginning until you get established.

How do you relax?

By going walking with my three rescue dogs.

