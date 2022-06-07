Perth woman behind Moonpig’s Scottish themed Father’s Day cards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth woman has been at the forefront of creating a new range of Scottish greeting cards for Father’s Day.

Moonpig, an online greeting card and gifts shop, has extended its range of Scottish card designs thanks to card planning manager Catherine Carson.

Catherine was part of a team conducting research into Scottish culture to pull out key themes and trends.

This was used by the in-house design team as inspiration to create the range.

New designs are complete with Scottish flags and sentiments such as ‘yer pure dead brilliant’.

The cards are in addition to a wider range of over 50 Scottish designs for occasions including birthdays, new home, congratulations and more.

Ms Carson said it has been a joy to develop the range.

“The new designs have further increased diversity and regionality, meaning it’s now easier than ever before to send relevant cards to friends and family,” she said.

“It’s important that Moonpig offers cards that are bespoke for all languages and cultures, which is why we committed to extending our existing range of Scottish cards.

“We want to ensure there’s always a growing collection of fun and relatable cards for people in Scotland so that all people feel represented.”

Inspiration for the designs came from Scotland’s national culture and traditions.

Several of the cards feature illustrations of Highland cows, pipers and thistles – the national flower of Scotland.

Moonpig has also expanded its Wales and Ireland-themed range.

The firm recently acquired gift experience firm Buyagift in a bid to continue growth.

This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday June 19.