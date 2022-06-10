Fairmont St Andrews: Unique Open accommodation for £800 a night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the return of The Open leading to soaring hotel and accommodation prices in St Andrews, the Fairmont hotel has introduced luxury glamping options.

The five-star hotel said there is “unprecedented demand” ahead of the tournament’s return to the home of golf.

It has opened bookings for unique accommodation for the Open weekend of July 15 to 18.

Fairmont is offering a vintage Airstream – the American brand of caravan easily recognized by its rounded and polished aluminium.

It costs £2,400 for three nights during The Open.

The hotel also has a bell tent glamping experience in its grounds for The Open weekend. This costs £1,350.

Guests will have access to showers and toilet units onsite and full access to leisure and spa facilities.

In the morning, they can have a full Scottish breakfast in the hotel’s Squire restaurant.

Fairmont St Andrews accommodation ‘beyond front door’

Fairmont said: “It is the first time we’ve expanded our accommodation offering beyond the front door.

“One, two, or three-night stays are available.

“Occupancy ranges from one to four people, with all the amenities, restaurants and bars that Fairmont has to offer on the doorstep.”

The new offer comes as the average nightly price of accommodation in St Andrews during the 150th championship is into four figures.

The two Championship courses at Fairmont St Andrews, the Kittocks and Torrance, will host the Open qualifying rounds at the end of June.