Berwick Bank: Giant wind farm off Fife coast scaled back for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Berwick Bank: Giant wind farm off Fife coast scaled back for second time

By Gavin Harper
June 14 2022, 12.27pm Updated: June 14 2022, 3.00pm
Berwick Bank wind farm.
Berwick Bank wind farm.

A giant wind farm that was originally to be the same size as Fife is being scaled back in size for a second time.

SSE Renewables is planning Berwick Bank wind farm off the Fife coast.

Originally it was due to be built in a vast area measuring 1,314 square kilometres.

But earlier this year, that area was cut by 10% due to concerns over seabirds.

Now it will be reduced by a further 20%, taking the total size of the land to 945 sq km.

The capacity of green electricity that will be generated by Berwick Bank will remain unchanged, at 4.1GW.

Reasons for cutting back at Berwick Bank

The decision was made as part of the project’s design process following extensive stakeholder consultation, detailed ornithological studies and full environmental assessment.

Berwick Bank will be one of the largest offshore renewable energy developments in the world.

wind turbines at sea
SSE Renewables has drawn up plans for Berwick Bank, the huge wind farm off the Fife coast.

It will be a major contributor towards clean energy production in the UK.

The change to the boundary is one measure being taken to reduce potential effects on ornithology as well as benthic and shellfish ecology.

It has also been made to protect fishing, shipping and navigation. The alteration is the final step in the pre-consent design process.

Proposals for the site will be sent to Scottish minister for planning approval later this year.

A ‘trailblazing’ project off Fife coast

Project director Alex Meredith said: “Advancing Berwick Bank at its full potential capacity is essential to delivering on Scottish and UK Government offshore wind and net zero targets.

“Since the last design review in 2021 global events have only increased the need to deliver the project at maximum speed and scale.

“We are committed that this trailblazing project will play a part in addressing the nature emergency as well as the climate emergency.

Alex Meredith Berwick Bank project director for SSE Renewables.
Alex Meredith Berwick Bank project director for SSE Renewables.

“That is why we have been determined to propose as environmentally sensitive a design as possible.”

Mr Meredith said there had been a “detailed process of refinement” to get to this stage and reduce potential environmental impacts.

Berwick Bank plans to be later this year

The changes mean a planning application will not be submitted until the final quarter of this year.

It had previously been expected that plans would be submitted in Q2 this year.

Consent team manager Sarah Edwards added: “We have listened to feedback and consultation responses in the local community.

“The boundary reduction will reduce potential effects on seabirds by reducing the footprint of the project on important foraging habitat.

Seabird concerns have seen the project scaled back.

“It also reduces the potential for barriers effects on seabirds that may access the site particularly during the breeding season.

“Ongoing analysis and emerging evidence from our existing operational offshore projects are improving our understanding of the potential effects on seabirds.

“We will include the most comprehensive and up-to-date data in our submission.”

Other SSE Renewables projects

SSE Renewables is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy across the UK and Ireland.

It has a portfolio of around 4GW of onshore wind, offshore wind and hydro.

It is currently constructing the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the 3.6GW Dogger Bank wind farm in the North Sea.

SSE Renewables is currently working on the Seagreen wind farm, due to be complete in 2023.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]