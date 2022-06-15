Scots car design guru Ian Callum releases £350 whisky in bespoke signed bottle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots car design guru Ian Callum releases £350 whisky in bespoke signed bottle

By Jack McKeown
June 15 2022, 3.18pm Updated: June 15 2022, 3.40pm
Legendary Scots car designer Ian Callum has moved into the whisky industry with an exclusive single malt bottle.

The Dumfries-born design guru who turned round the fortunes of Jaguar is releasing Callum 529 in partnership with distillery Annandale.

Produced by Annandale Distillery in Dumfriesshire, just 230 bottles of the limited edition single malt will be released – priced at £350 each.

Each one comes in a bespoke bottle designed and signed by Ian.

Ian Callum.
Ian Callum.

The whisky is a collaboration between Ian and his childhood school friend David Thomson, who co-founded Annandale Distillery.

“We spent six years in many of the same classes together,” Ian, 67, says. “We connected at a Jaguar event many, many years later. He said he was impressed by what I’d gone on to do and I was impressed by what he’d achieved. He asked if I’d like to design a bottle of whisky and I said yes.”

Design expert

Born in Dumfries, as a teenager Ian Callum wrote to Jaguar’s chief engineer Bill Heynes – the man who designed the iconic E-Type. Fast forward a few decades and Ian finally landed the job he coveted as a young man.

Ian designed the E-Type’s successor, the F-Type, as well as Jaguar’s first fully electric model, the I-Pace – a car that was one of the first displays at V&A Dundee.

He left Jaguar in 2019 after 20 years with the company. Since then he set up his own design agency, Callum and has designed everything from a special edition Aston Martin Vanquish to a mobility scooter, a campervan, hi-fi equipment and a lounge chair.

“A lot of my projects are low volume and not many of them are going to make me lots of money but I’m in the fortunate position of being able to pick projects that excite me,” he explains.

Tasting notes

Of course designing a whisky bottle had to involve a certain amount of tasting. “David helped me develop an appreciation for the drink,” Ian says. “Our whisky is very smooth. It’s unpeated and has been matured in a bourbon cask.”

When it came to the design process, Ian prefers the old fashioned way. “You can use a computer and for a bottle that might be preferable because you can rotate it. I like pen and paper though, so it began with sitting down and doing a few sketches. There was a lot of trial and error before we found the right design.

“I decided to use ceramic because I wanted a solid colour. And the ripples are there to reflect the fluid inside.”

The unpeated whisky has sweet, creamy vanilla and caramel hints, supported by oak and malt undertones. It will be bottled at cask strength, meaning around 50-65% ABV.

The 230 bottles will be released in August and each will be hand numbered and signed by Ian Callum.

