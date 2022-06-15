Binn Group: Perthshire waste firm acquires Perth metal company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Binn Group: Perthshire waste firm acquires Perth metal company

By Gavin Harper
June 15 2022, 4.35pm Updated: June 15 2022, 5.56pm
Allan McGregor, chief executive of Binn Group.
Allan McGregor, chief executive of Binn Group.

Perthshire-based waste management firm Binn Group has acquired a Perth metals business.

The firm, based at Binn Ecopark at Glenfarg, has taken over long-established David Band Metals in Perth for an undisclosed sum.

The takeover was seen as an obvious move for Binn Group, which operates a growing scrap metal reprocessing centre near Band’s premises in Perth’s Shore Road.

Five employees of the newly-acquired business have been retained and absorbed into the Binn Group workforce.

Delighted to secure Perth jobs

Binn Group managing director Brian Harkins is a former president of the Scottish Metals Association.

He said the procurement of scrap metal and further processing was a core part of the company’s waste management services.

Binn Group managing director Brian Harkins.
Binn Group managing director Brian Harkins.

“We welcomed the opportunity to strengthen our market share in the business through the acquisition,” he said.

“We were delighted to safeguard employees’ jobs by recruiting them into our own workforce.

“The takeover sees Binn Group firmly established as the principal metals business in the district and highlights the key role the company plays in the UK’s multi-billion-pound metals processing and recycling industry.

“Binn Group continues to look at other acquisitions to further strengthen our growing operation.”

Investment in new equipment

The Perthshire company’s investment into its new Shore Road centre has included the purchase of a state-of-the-art £250,000 metals handling machine.

Binn Group is a family-run business employing about 160 people across its operations in Perthshire.

Binn Group is based on a 200-acre site at Glenfarg.
Binn Group is based on a 200-acre site at Glenfarg.

This includes its 200-acre Binn Ecopark, a low-carbon, next generation resource recovery complex.

The circular economy site is focused on waste management, renewable energy and low carbon eco-innovation.

The company’s Shore Road centre is a satellite operation of its Glenfarg base.

Plans for £70m facility progressing

Meanwhile, Binn Group is progressing plans for the development of a £70 million Energy from Waste facility that could create 200 Perthshire jobs.

The group also has plans for Scotland’s first recycling facility for large rigid plastic recycling.

It also wants to create a world-first advanced plastics sorting and upcycling facility, which could improve the separate collection of waste plastics.

Binn Ecopark is also the location of four 2.3MW turbines (Binn Wind Farm). It forms the core of a new private grid project.

The turbines at Binn Ecopark.
The turbines at Binn Ecopark.

The planned additions of battery and solar technologies also expected to improve the baseload availability of renewable energy.

A proposal is currently under consideration for a 25MW private grid connection to Perth.

[[title]]