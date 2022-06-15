Binn Group: Perthshire waste firm acquires Perth metal company

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire-based waste management firm Binn Group has acquired a Perth metals business.

The firm, based at Binn Ecopark at Glenfarg, has taken over long-established David Band Metals in Perth for an undisclosed sum.

The takeover was seen as an obvious move for Binn Group, which operates a growing scrap metal reprocessing centre near Band’s premises in Perth’s Shore Road.

Five employees of the newly-acquired business have been retained and absorbed into the Binn Group workforce.

Delighted to secure Perth jobs

Binn Group managing director Brian Harkins is a former president of the Scottish Metals Association.

He said the procurement of scrap metal and further processing was a core part of the company’s waste management services.

“We welcomed the opportunity to strengthen our market share in the business through the acquisition,” he said.

“We were delighted to safeguard employees’ jobs by recruiting them into our own workforce.

“The takeover sees Binn Group firmly established as the principal metals business in the district and highlights the key role the company plays in the UK’s multi-billion-pound metals processing and recycling industry.

“Binn Group continues to look at other acquisitions to further strengthen our growing operation.”

Investment in new equipment

The Perthshire company’s investment into its new Shore Road centre has included the purchase of a state-of-the-art £250,000 metals handling machine.

Binn Group is a family-run business employing about 160 people across its operations in Perthshire.

This includes its 200-acre Binn Ecopark, a low-carbon, next generation resource recovery complex.

The circular economy site is focused on waste management, renewable energy and low carbon eco-innovation.

The company’s Shore Road centre is a satellite operation of its Glenfarg base.

Plans for £70m facility progressing

Meanwhile, Binn Group is progressing plans for the development of a £70 million Energy from Waste facility that could create 200 Perthshire jobs.

The group also has plans for Scotland’s first recycling facility for large rigid plastic recycling.

It also wants to create a world-first advanced plastics sorting and upcycling facility, which could improve the separate collection of waste plastics.

Binn Ecopark is also the location of four 2.3MW turbines (Binn Wind Farm). It forms the core of a new private grid project.

The planned additions of battery and solar technologies also expected to improve the baseload availability of renewable energy.

A proposal is currently under consideration for a 25MW private grid connection to Perth.