Journeycall: Major Angus employer secures three major contract extensions

By Gavin Harper
June 21 2022, 5.55am Updated: June 21 2022, 10.59am
Journeycall in Arbroath.

An Angus firm which provides customer service support and smartcard services for the UK transport industry has won three major contract extensions.

Arbroath-based Journeycall has won extensions to its contracts with Transport for London (TfL).

The firm, part of the ESP Group, has been partnered with TfL, the local government body responsible for most of the transport network in London, since 2006.

These contract extensions will see Journeycall continue to manage the customer service handling for some of the major contact points for TfL: Oyster cards, Santander Cycle Hire and correspondence for people travelling in London.

4 million requests a year

In total, these three contracts experience an average of 4 million contact requests per year, including 3.5m phone calls, which will be handled between two Journeycall centres in Arbroath and Hull.

The contracts include all call and correspondence handling for Oyster cards.

It also includes call and correspondence handling for Santander Cycle Hire and customer support queues.

Journeycall staff at work in Arboath.

In April, ESP Group opened new premises in Hull to service a new £3.8m Journeycall contract with Network Rail.

These contract extensions will see TfL workstreams going live in Hull for the first time, providing new opportunities for the business in England and providing business continuity across the two sites.

Journeycall ‘thrilled’ with contracts

Theresa Slevin, chief executive of Journeycall’s parent company ESP Group, said: “We’re thrilled to be continuing to work with TfL on these three contracts.

“TfL is one of our key clients, with over 100 members of our team employed specifically to work on the account.

“We pride ourselves on our customer relationship management services, and this long-lasting partnership on such a high-profile contract is testament to this.

Theresa Slevin, chief executive of Journeycall’s parent company ESP Group.

“We’re committed to ensuring that every contact we have with passengers and customers provides a positive experience.

“Our highly skilled teams have a proven ability to effectively and efficiently manage a full spectrum of inbound and outbound customer interactions.

“We look forward to continuing to help thousands of travellers move around London every day.”

Journeycall provides customer services focused on mass public transport systems such as rail and bus.

It also operates the largest dedicated transport contact centre in the UK.

The business also provides smartcard technology and customer support for Network Rail, Translink, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Trains.

