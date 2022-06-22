Waracle: Dundee tech firm boss hails ‘astonishing’ year as firm adds £12m to sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Waracle: Dundee tech firm boss hails ‘astonishing’ year as firm adds £12m to sales

By Gavin Harper
June 22 2022, 5.54am Updated: June 22 2022, 10.51am
Waracle chief executive Chris Martin.
Waracle chief executive Chris Martin.

The boss of Dundee app developer Waracle has hailed an “astonishing” year for the company as its sales rocketed.

The business saw its sales increase by nearly £12 million despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Waracle works with some of the UK’s largest businesses across sectors including fintech, digital health and energy.

It supports cutting-edge technologies such as the internet of things, augmented reality and voice recognition.

Chief executive Chris Martin has been delighted with the firm’s success.

Last summer, he said Waracle was targeting an “epic” 12 months and wanted to bring in more than 100 staff.

That number has been surpassed, with about 130 new employees joining the business.

Waracle’s sales up to £26m

Newly published accounts show the firm’s turnover at £26.1m for the year to December 2021.

That’s an increase of £11.8m from its 2020 figure of £14.2m.

Mr Martin said: “It was just astonishing what we managed to do in the pandemic.

“The effort and commitment from people was unbelievable.

“It was difficult to start new business, so the boom in numbers was predominantly down to a growth in business with existing customers.”

Earlier this year, Waracle donated laptops to help Ukrainian children who fled to Poland continue to study.

Waracle laptops being used for Ukrainian children in Poland.
Waracle laptops being used for Ukrainian children in Poland.

He said the pandemic, while challenging, had given the firm some new opportunities.

“Covid was a challenge, but in some ways it has made things easier in terms of recruitment.

“Working from home helped us recruit from other cities.

“Up to the pandemic, the company had been strongly cultured around the Dundee office, but the equalisation of the playing field actually made the company better balanced.”

Waracle’s plans for further growth

The accounts show the average monthly number of employees jumped to 160 last year, up from 110 in 2020.

As a result, its wage bill rose by more than £3m to £8.5m for the reporting period.

More jobs are currently being advertised with the company.

Waracle, which also has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, also saw pre-tax profits increase to £3m from £1.8m in 2020.

Its headquarters are on Bash Street in Dundee, and employees have returned to a hybrid working model post-pandemic.

“We’re trying to work out what’s the right thing to do,” Mr Martin said.

Waracle chief executive Chris Martin and chairman Martin Burke.
Waracle chief executive Chris Martin and chairman Martin Burke.

“The developers and tech people seem less interested in having an office than the sales and marketing team.

“We think that is to be a remote-first company with as much in-person contact as you need.”

‘Strong position’ for Dundee firm

In his strategic report, published alongside the accounts, chairman Martin Burke said the firm will continue to invest.

“We enjoy a strong position in our existing markets and believe that our ambitions and objectives can be further accelerated through a sustainable growth strategy,” he said.

“This will see further investment across all areas of the business through 2022, as we seek to extend our client base and strengthen our geographic reach across the UK.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]