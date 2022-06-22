Fishers to reopen Perth laundry plant and create 80 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fishers to reopen Perth laundry plant and create 80 jobs

By Maria Gran
June 22 2022, 1.59pm Updated: June 22 2022, 4.05pm
Fishers laundry plant at Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth.
Fishers laundry plant at Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth.

Fishers is reversing its decision to withdraw from Perth by reopening its laundry plant, creating 80 jobs.

Scotland’s largest commercial laundry and textile rental firm closed its Perth site in May 2020.

Relying heavily on the tourism and hospitality industries which closed over lockdown and losing a contract with the operators of Premier Inn and Hub hotels made running the site ‘unviable‘.

It resulted in 84 job losses at the Inveralmond Industrial Estate plant.

With the hospitality sector reopening, Fisher anticipates washing, drying and ironing more than two million items a week by mid-summer.

This resurgence in demand has made the re-opening of its Perth laundry economically viable.

Fishers general manager David Emslie said: “This is the right decision for our customers and the business.

Fishers general manager David Emslie.
Fishers general manager David Emslie.

“We look forward to seeing the facility operating at full capacity once again.

“It was heart-breaking when we had to close our Perth laundry in 2020.

“That strength of feeling is matched only by our delight at reopening Fishers Perth now.”

Fishers Perth hiring 80 staff

The laundry plant has undergone a brief period of recommissioning and is now recruiting to build its workforce over the summer.

The company expects to return to its pre-Covid headcount of 80 people by September.

While the Perth laundry plant was forced to close, the Cupar-headquartered firm kept its Fife, Coatbridge and Newcastle plants open. It now also operates a Livingston site.

Founded in Aberfeldy in 1900, Fishers was sold to Canadian giant K-Bro in a £35m deal in 2017.

Fishers’ client base includes hotel chains such as Travelodge and Jury’s, as well as Malmaison, the Caledonian Waldorf Astoria and Hotel du Vin chains.

Managing director Michael Jones said it’s been a hard road out of Covid for the firm.

“But we view the reopening of our Perth facility as a major milestone, both for the Scottish hospitality sector and for Fishers,” he continued.

“Like the rest of the commercial world, we are currently facing a global supply chain crisis, sky-high energy costs and staff recruitment and retention challenges.

“But we remain committed to supporting the hospitality sector as we recover from the impact of the last two years.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]