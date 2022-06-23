Business group plans ‘substantial’ investment in new Angus base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business group plans ‘substantial’ investment in new Angus base

By Rob McLaren
June 23 2022, 1.31pm Updated: June 23 2022, 1.33pm
Steve Smith is president of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.
Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce is looking at making a “substantial” business investment by opening an Angus office.

Currently the chamber, which has a membership of 700 companies, has offices at City Quay in Dundee.

However, president Steve Smith believes an Angus office is also required to show support “for the region as a whole”.

The Chamber is at early stages in the process, with the location still to be decided.

Business benefits of Angus base

Mr Smith said: “I’ve always felt that there should be more of a Chamber presence in Angus.

“We try hard to host events out-with the city and have had many events in Carnoustie, Forfar, Arbroath and Montrose. I believe we adequately support Angus from an events perspective.

DACC chief executive Alison Henderson supports the business plans for an Angus base

“But we lack the base for local businesses who wish to drop in with a question, who need to receive support with export documentation, or just to spend time in a co-working space with other business people.

“To that end, we are in the early stages of speaking with prospective partners to establish if there is an appetite to open a joint venture building.

“We are also partnering with commercial property experts to investigate the possibility of our own building.”

DACC members to help form plans

Mr Smith was re-elected as the president of Dundee and Angus Chamber at its AGM at the Invercarse Hotel in Dundee on Wednesday.

He said consultation with chamber members would be essential as the process moves forward.

He adds: “We are taking on board opinion as to what kind of facility this would need to be.

“Should it host a co-working space? Should it be suitable for event hosting? Do our Angus members actually think they need this? Would we see an upturn in Angus member numbers if this base was available? Where should it be?

“There’s a huge amount to consider here and any route we take would involve a substantial investment, but one I believe is most important to show our support for the region as a whole.”

Wednesday’s AGM saw treasurer Blair Davidson (Henderson Loggie), step down from the board after six years of service. Graham Parker (Condies) is the new treasurer.

Susan McFadyen (Blackadders) and Kelly Fairweather (At Your Service/The Selkie) were elected vice-presidents. Kevin Matthew of MadeAt94 was approved as a new director.

