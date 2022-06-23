Business group plans ‘substantial’ investment in new Angus base

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce is looking at making a “substantial” business investment by opening an Angus office.

Currently the chamber, which has a membership of 700 companies, has offices at City Quay in Dundee.

However, president Steve Smith believes an Angus office is also required to show support “for the region as a whole”.

The Chamber is at early stages in the process, with the location still to be decided.

Business benefits of Angus base

Mr Smith said: “I’ve always felt that there should be more of a Chamber presence in Angus.

“We try hard to host events out-with the city and have had many events in Carnoustie, Forfar, Arbroath and Montrose. I believe we adequately support Angus from an events perspective.

“But we lack the base for local businesses who wish to drop in with a question, who need to receive support with export documentation, or just to spend time in a co-working space with other business people.

“To that end, we are in the early stages of speaking with prospective partners to establish if there is an appetite to open a joint venture building.

“We are also partnering with commercial property experts to investigate the possibility of our own building.”

DACC members to help form plans

Mr Smith was re-elected as the president of Dundee and Angus Chamber at its AGM at the Invercarse Hotel in Dundee on Wednesday.

He said consultation with chamber members would be essential as the process moves forward.

He adds: “We are taking on board opinion as to what kind of facility this would need to be.

“Should it host a co-working space? Should it be suitable for event hosting? Do our Angus members actually think they need this? Would we see an upturn in Angus member numbers if this base was available? Where should it be?

“There’s a huge amount to consider here and any route we take would involve a substantial investment, but one I believe is most important to show our support for the region as a whole.”

Wednesday’s AGM saw treasurer Blair Davidson (Henderson Loggie), step down from the board after six years of service. Graham Parker (Condies) is the new treasurer.

Susan McFadyen (Blackadders) and Kelly Fairweather (At Your Service/The Selkie) were elected vice-presidents. Kevin Matthew of MadeAt94 was approved as a new director.