Fife man stepping down as Mars boss after nearly a decade in charge

The Fife-born boss of global brand giant Mars is to hand over the reins after nearly a decade in charge.

Grant Reid, who was born in Kincardine, is standing down as the firm’s chief executive after eight years.

He will be replaced in the role from September by Poul Weihrauch, current global president at Mars Petcare.

Mr Reid, who will remain with the company until the end of the year, informed the board of his decision 18 months ago.

He has worked with members and the Mars family to ensure a smooth succession.

The company is best known for creating the Mars bar.

It also has a string of household brands in its portfolio which generate more than £36 billion ($45 billion) in annual sales.

Its brands include Snickers, M&M’s, Dove, Pedigree, Royal Canin and Whiskas as well as specialist pet care products.

The family run-business is also behind Ben’s Original rice, chewing gum and even pet hospitals.

Fife boss will be ‘greatly missed’

Global chairman Frank Mars said the Fife man has created an “extraordinary” legacy in its approach to climate-related issues.

When he leaves Mars, Mr Reid intends to plans to spend his time campaigning on environmental issues.

Mr Mars added: “We will greatly miss Grant’s principled leadership, his highly collaborative and engaging style and – not least – his dry Scottish sense of humour.

“While he is too modest to admit it, our significant transformation and record growth as a business would not have happened without Grant’s leadership.

“He has visibly lived our principles and embedded purpose at the heart of our business strategy.

“The Mars family are tremendously grateful for his dedication and service.

“He has been a tower of strength, helping us charter new courses and pushing us beyond what we thought possible.

“He’s represented Mars on the global stage, particularly around climate change, and he has ensured that we are known for acting, not just making commitments.”

Fife man’s ‘privilege’ to lead global firm

The Fife businessman, who has worked with the Virginia-headquartered giants for more than 30 years, said it had been a “privilege” to lead the company.

“We have built on our core strengths and moved into new areas, setting the business up for a brilliant, sustainable future.

“But the biggest difference we make starts with our 140,000 associates, the hundreds of communities we operate in, and the billions of consumers we serve.

“I’m proud that, in the face of challenges such as a global pandemic, we have never lost sight of our strategic path or our ambition to help create the world we want tomorrow.

“Whether that be challenging ourselves to deliver a truly net zero supply chain, ensuring our most impactful raw materials like palm are deforestation-free, or innovating with packaging solutions to help ensure our products do not turn up as waste.”

Mr Reid will represent Mars until the end of 2022 at events including UNGA/Climate Week and COP27.