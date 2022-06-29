‘Nobody should choose between eating or heating’: How Fife firm is helping cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With energy bills on the rise, this winter will be “one of the toughest in living memory” according to the boss of a Fife heating company.

Graeme Robertson wants to make sure nobody is forced to choose between feeding their families or heating their homes this winter.

His Fife company, RGM Heating, is doing its bit to help vulnerable Fife residents.

The company, founded in July 2020, wants to ensure everyone has heating and hot water.

RGM Heating’s founders Alasdair Graeme and Andrew Murphy and Mr Robertson, have now set up the Community Heating Project.

Money raised will go towards helping local people having broken boilers repaired or replaced.

The company will also ensure people’s heating is working efficiently, which will help to cut down bills.

RGM also helps with the supply and installation of vital household items such as gas cookers and washing machines.

It will also assist with plumbing essentials including showers, toilets, and sinks.

‘Now is the time to act’, says heating firm

Mr Robertson said: “Our aim is to help everyone in Fife who needs our help.

“We feel that right now with the cost-of-living crisis and energy bills at frightening levels, now is the time to act.”

Mr Robertson also has plans to widen the scheme out from covering just Fife to becoming a nationwide project.

Referrals will come through to RGM directly or from The Cottage Family Centre. RGM also hopes to get more charities on board to help.

Mr Roberson believes this winter will be “one of the toughest in living memory” with further rises to energy bills expected.

He said: “We want to have The Community Heating Project in full swing to help as many people and families as possible.

“Although we are only starting off with Fife, once everything is up and running, there is no reason why we can’t branch out and help other areas of Scotland that need our help.”

Fife firm keen to give back locally

The initiative was launched after the firm’s directors approached charities such as The Cottage Family Centre and the Cosy Kingdom.

He added: “Since then, people and families have been getting referred to us for help by the Cosy Kingdom.

“We are now also part of The Cottage Family Centres Big Hoose Fife Project, where we install washing machines and gas cookers free of charge.”

Mr Robertson said giving back to the local community was an important aspect of the business.

“We are always looking at ways to give back.

“In fact, this has been clear to see from the moment we started the business by donating money from our first ever job.

“With every boiler we installed, we donated £25 to either Fife Zoo, Fight Against Cancer Edinburgh or The Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity – we let the customer decide.

“We changed this after 12 months and currently plant a tree in the Scottish Highlands for every boiler installed.”

He also thanked Business Gateway Fife for their support since setting up the company.

Business adviser Karen Cassells said: “The directors of RGM Heating worked hard to launch the business.

“They received expert help for marketing to help formalise their marketing strategy. This provided them with guidance, creativity and direction for the future marketing of the business.”