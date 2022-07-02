From dreadful time to dream move – friends quit jobs and open Arbroath shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

From dreadful time to dream move – friends quit jobs and open Arbroath shop

By Maria Gran
July 2 2022, 5.56am
Amanda Digance and Sam McDonald in their shop Recycle-Reuse-Relove.
Amanda Digance and Sam McDonald in their shop Recycle-Reuse-Relove.

Working in a charity’s management team was no dream job for Arbroath friends Sam McDonald and Amanda Digance.

Sam describes it as “a dreadful time” and for the first time in both their lives, the colleagues both quit.

When Amanda went to get her nails done at a Keptie Street shop, the pair’s next opportunity came along.

The former nail salon on 6 Keptie Street has had a budget makeover and how houses preloved fashion.

Sam says: “The lady who owned the shop said she was about to hand her notice in and asked if we would be interested.

“And that’s how it happened. Amanda came out, phoned me and said how about we start our own shop?

“It took six weeks from the shop coming about to opening.”

Recycle-Reuse-Relove is born

Amanda and Sam, both in their 50s, opened Recycle-Reuse-Relove in April.

The shop offers branded preloved fashion at a low price. There are clothes, shoes, handbags and even wedding dresses on sale from £1.99 to £50.

Amanda shows off the shops occasion wear, the Rosina range, named after her mum and Sam’s aunt.

By offering preloved clothes, the ladies hope more people will start to realise that what sits unused in wardrobes everywhere will be loved by someone else.

Sam says: “This is about sustainability. We want to bring people’s attention to the fact that we waste so much.

“It is an absolute crime that clothes, and other stuff, goes to landfill.

“Everything we have in this shop is recycled. Our mannequins came from a shop that closed down and our till came from a florist.”

Finding preloved treasures

Recycle-Reuse-Relove is stocked with both donations and items Sam and Amanda have “hunted down”.

Everything in the shop, including the bag Sam is holding, the counter and the till is recycled.

If they don’t think they can sell donated items, they give them to the Salvation Army on the High Street.

Similarly, any expensive items the Salvation Army will struggle to sell, Amanda and Sam buy for their shop.

Recycle-Reuse-Relove also has a loyalty scheme where shoppers can collect stamps for donating clothes and buying items.

In their previous jobs, Sam and Amanda won every competition they entered for their window displays.

Amanda says: “People have been very, very generous in donating some extremely nice things, including handbags and shoes.

“The good stuff is out there, but you got to go through a lot of rubbish, so you’ve got to be prepared to put in the time.”

Angus second hand shop part of community

As Amanda and Sam have previously worked in charity shops, they continue to support them through their shop.

Each item of clothing in Recycle-Reuse-Relove has a handmade label.

They collect money for and donate to the Salvation Army, the SSPCA and Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

The pair’s goal is to make Recycle-Reuse-Relove part of the community and encourage second-hand shopping.

Sam says: “This is about sustainability and upcycling, recycling and falling in love with the item again.

“We want to create awareness so that it becomes the norm for people to shop preloved.

“People won’t think ‘I’ve got to go to the High Street’, but it becomes the norm to think ‘that recycling shop, they’ve got great stuff’.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]