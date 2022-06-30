£1.1 million investment in Perthshire research facility to prevent cyberattacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£1.1 million investment in Perthshire research facility to prevent cyberattacks

By Maria Gran
June 30 2022, 5.58am Updated: June 30 2022, 10.12am
Errol Airfield has been chosen to host a state-of-the-art research facility for quantum communications.
Errol Airfield has been chosen to host a state-of-the-art research facility for quantum communications.

Errol Airfield has been chosen for a new state-of-the-art research facility to test secure communications.

The total investment in the Errol optical ground station is around £1.1 million.

An optical ground station (OGS) is like a large telescope, allowing researchers to communicate via satellites.

Dr Ross Donaldson from Heriot-Watt University, who led the site proposal, explains: “An optical ground station is essentially the same tool that people use for astronomy, like a big telescope.

“The only difference in the purpose we’re using it for, is rather than putting on a nice camera to take images of stars, is to put on different sensors to do communications instead.”

The OGS will arrive in Errol in November this year and will be used for quantum secure communications.

What are quantum secure communications?

Quantum is a way of sending information, just like through fibre optic internet.

Small, single quantum particles contain encoded information. They share encryption keys, digital signatures and other secure information.

Current methods of sharing quantum communications is by cables, which limits the distance and speed the information can travel.

By using satellites, quantum communications can travel securely all over the world.

This will help overcome the threat of cyberattacks, as it enables secure transmission of information.

How does the optical ground station work?

The Errol OGS will use a reflective 70cm telescope to track low-Earth orbit satellite paths with high precision.

Both the satellite and the OGS will use laser beacons to accurately point towards each other.

Once they precisely align, they can start quantum communications.

The optical ground station will go in to the area marked in red on the picture.
The Errol optical ground station will go in to the area marked in red on the picture.

While the Errol OGS will be operational in November, the satellites it will be communicating with are due to be launched in 2023 and 2024.

However the researchers can do testing and calibration from day one.

The facility will be developed as part of the Quantum Communications Hub project.

It aims to deliver quantum security at all distances scales and will support future research and development missions.

The Errol OGS project is a joint venture between Hub researchers at Heriot-Watt University and Dundee Satellite Station.

What does this mean for Errol?

Perth-born Dr Donaldson is happy the OGS is going to Errol and Tayside.

“As a person who’s been through the education system and universities in Scotland, it’s great to go to Edinburgh and then bring some science back to the local area,” he says.

Dr Ross Donaldson, Heriot-Watt assistant professor.
Dr Ross Donaldson, Heriot-Watt assistant professor.

He expects the research facility to bring a buzz to Tayside.

Errol Airfield was originally used to test radars during World War Two. Now it will carry on as a quantum communications test site.

“Hopefully it’ll inspire more students to study STEM subjects and bring a lot of people from abroad to the area,” says Dr Donaldson.

“The Errol OGS will be the main bit of equipment in the UK to do this research for quantum communications in space.

“But the capability of the telescope and the OGS allows us to do so much more.

“We’ll be able to do our own stuff and host other people, so we can facilitate other research.

“This facility will help local universities and industrial partners working in the space sector as well.”

