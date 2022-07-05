Two new partners appointed at Dundee accountancy firm Henderson Loggie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee accountancy firm Henderson Loggie has promoted two staff members to become directors.

The appointments see tax director Dawn MacDougall and audit and accounting director Blair Davidson become partners at the firm.

Dawn joined Henderson Loggie last year from EY where she was head of tax in their Inverness office.

Now one of four tax partners in Henderson Loggie, and with over 30 years’ experience, Dawn’s focus will be on further growing the client base by developing the tax offering for owner managed businesses.

Blair has developed his career in audit and accounting with the firm since graduating from Dundee University in 2005.

As well as continuing to service long-standing clients, he will drive expansion in those services across Tayside and the North East.

Appointments ‘underpin’ firm’s growth

Henderson Loggie chair Alan Davis said: “These promotions build capacity at partner level that will underpin our continued commercial growth, allowing us to take advantage of the market opportunities for the firm that we are seeing.

“A consistently strong performer, Blair has grabbed the opportunity to progress from trainee to partner with Henderson Loggie, something that is open to anyone seeking to fulfil their full potential with us.

“Dawn is a very experienced tax professional with a passion for helping owner managed businesses navigate the complexities of tax in an ever-changing legislative environment.

“As partners, they will retain responsibility for excellent client service and will focus on developing their respective teams and nurturing the next generation of talent.”