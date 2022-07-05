Pedigree and Whiskas missing from Tesco shelves in latest price row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The manufacturer of popular pet foods has stopped supplies to supermarket giant Tesco in a dispute over pricing.

Mars has stopped supplying the supermarket chain with five brands – Whiskas, Dreamies and Pedigree, Sheba and Crave.

The global manufacturing giant, run by Fife man Grant F Reid, is understood to have stopped supplying products to Tesco, with shoppers already spotting gaps in stores.

On Tuesday, stocks of Mars Petcare products were running low in stores and online.

It comes as suppliers look to increase prices to pass on some of the impact of soaring costs. .

Gaps on the shelves in pet food aisles come a week after Heinz paused its supply to the UK’s biggest supermarket chain.

That has led to Tesco stores across Dundee running low of Heinz products, including baked beans, tomato ketchup and soup.

Mars’ chocolate and confectionery products are not affected by this latest pay dispute.

Tesco not passing on ‘unjustifiable’ rises

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re laser-focused on keeping the cost of the weekly shop in check, offering customers great value through our combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices.

“With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value.”

The supermarket giant said it will not pass on “unjustifiable price increases” to its customers.

The spokesperson added: “We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now.

“We have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.”

Pet food products are in supply, Mars says

Meanwhile, a Mars spokesperson said they were unable to comment on individual commercial relationships or situations.

However, the spokesperson said: “We are aware that some of our Petcare products are currently out of stock at Tesco stores.

“We want to reassure pet owners that their favourite products are in supply. They remain widely available in the UK marketplace.

“There are many reasons why our products may be out of stock in certain stores from time to time.”

Retail analyst Steve Dresser highlighted the supply issues on social media.

He added that labels on shelves suggest there will be no further stock until July 23.