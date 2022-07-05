Pedigree and Whiskas missing from Tesco shelves in latest price row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pedigree and Whiskas missing from Tesco shelves in latest price row

By Gavin Harper
July 5 2022, 3.33pm Updated: July 6 2022, 8.35am
Mars has stopped supplying its pet food products, including dog food Pedigree, to Tesco in a pay dispute.
The manufacturer of popular pet foods has stopped supplies to supermarket giant Tesco in a dispute over pricing.

Mars has stopped supplying the supermarket chain with five brands – Whiskas, Dreamies and Pedigree, Sheba and Crave.

The global manufacturing giant, run by Fife man Grant F Reid, is understood to have stopped supplying products to Tesco, with shoppers already spotting gaps in stores.

On Tuesday, stocks of Mars Petcare products were running low in stores and online.

It comes as suppliers look to increase prices to pass on some of the impact of soaring costs. .

Gaps on the shelves in pet food aisles come a week after Heinz paused its supply to the UK’s biggest supermarket chain.

That has led to Tesco stores across Dundee running low of Heinz products, including baked beans, tomato ketchup and soup.

Tesco Kingsway, Dundee. Not a pretty sight for Heinz tomato ketchup fans.

Mars’ chocolate and confectionery products are not affected by this latest pay dispute.

Tesco not passing on ‘unjustifiable’ rises

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re laser-focused on keeping the cost of the weekly shop in check, offering customers great value through our combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices.

“With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value.”

The supermarket giant said it will not pass on “unjustifiable price increases” to its customers.

Tesco says it hopes the issue is resolved soon.

The spokesperson added: “We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now.

“We have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.”

Pet food products are in supply, Mars says

Meanwhile, a Mars spokesperson said they were unable to comment on individual commercial relationships or situations.

However, the spokesperson said: “We are aware that some of our Petcare products are currently out of stock at Tesco stores.

“We want to reassure pet owners that their favourite products are in supply. They remain widely available in the UK marketplace.

“There are many reasons why our products may be out of stock in certain stores from time to time.”

Retail analyst Steve Dresser highlighted the supply issues on social media.

He added that labels on shelves suggest there will be no further stock until July 23.

