Thousands of Tayside workers eligible for gym discount in wellbeing drive

More than 67,000 workers in Dundee and Angus are eligible for a discounted gym membership.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce has struck a deal for its members to access leisure and fitness facilities at D&A College’s Gardyne Sports Centre in Dundee at a reduced rate.

Alison Henderson, chief executive at Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said physical activity is a way of improving wellbeing.

She said: “We’re delighted to be able to add this brilliant offer.

“It gives more than 700 local businesses access to these amazing facilities.

“Businesses know that investing in a good range of benefits helps their staff to be healthier, happier and have a positive work/life balance.”

What is the gym discount?

The offer applies to every member of staff who works for a company that is a chamber member. That’s almost 70,000 workers.

The deal is a monthly fee of £15 instead of £20 for the gold membership.

The Gardyne Road college facility has a state-of-the-art fitness suite, fitness classes and a 25m swimming pool.

You can check if your business is a member of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce here.

Darren Foy, Gardyne Sports Centre manager, said: “Initiatives such as these are a key way for businesses to appeal to potential employees, in addition to looking after their existing workforce.”

Dundee FC recently moved its training facilities to the College’s Gardyne campus.