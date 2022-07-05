Thousands of Tayside workers eligible for gym discount in wellbeing drive

More than 67,000 workers in Dundee and Angus are eligible for a discounted gym membership.
Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce has struck a deal for its members to access leisure and fitness facilities at D&A College’s Gardyne Sports Centre in Dundee at a reduced rate.
Alison Henderson, chief executive at Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said physical activity is a way of improving wellbeing.
She said: “We’re delighted to be able to add this brilliant offer.
“It gives more than 700 local businesses access to these amazing facilities.
“Businesses know that investing in a good range of benefits helps their staff to be healthier, happier and have a positive work/life balance.”
What is the gym discount?
The offer applies to every member of staff who works for a company that is a chamber member. That’s almost 70,000 workers.
The deal is a monthly fee of £15 instead of £20 for the gold membership.
The Gardyne Road college facility has a state-of-the-art fitness suite, fitness classes and a 25m swimming pool.
You can check if your business is a member of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce here.
Darren Foy, Gardyne Sports Centre manager, said: “Initiatives such as these are a key way for businesses to appeal to potential employees, in addition to looking after their existing workforce.”
Dundee FC recently moved its training facilities to the College’s Gardyne campus.