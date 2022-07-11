Legendary Arbroath butchers Fleming to close after almost 100 years By Rob McLaren July 11 2022, 4.00pm Updated: July 11 2022, 5.21pm 1 Fleming Butchers in West Port Arbroath. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Mains of Taymouth: Menzies family sell huge Perthshire estate after 100 years of ownership EXCLUSIVE: Staff shock at sudden closure of Fife butchers Minick Stuart’s Bakers and Butchers to close four Fife shops Bill Fleming: Famous Arbroath steak and gravy pie butcher dies