VIDEO: We get special tour of historic Taymouth Castle and hear plans for stunning £300m renovation

The total investment in renovating the historic Taymouth Castle is more than £300 million.

American firm Discovery Land Company bought the Kenmore castle in 2018, which has seen various plans for development submitted since 2005.

While many planning applications are still in place, the company lodged further applications in May.

Currently approved applications include building a new north wing, 167 residential properties, a golf clubhouse, an equestrian centre, a new restaurant and two spas.

Planning permission for restoring the castle, the James Braid Golf Course and restoration and landscaping of the park and woodlands is also granted.

A 148-bedroom extension connected to the east wing has also been approved.

Restoration work started at Taymouth Castle last week and will last for the next three to four years.

Taymouth Castle renovation and plans

The first phase of renovations is now under way and includes work on the main tower and west wing of the castle.

The work is estimated to take 64 weeks.

Other work, such as the restoration of a stained glass window in Taymouth Castle’s Baron’s Hall costing £300,000, are also ongoing.

The main tower’s first floor contains a variety of rooms ready for a fresh look and new purpose.

The ceiling in the Chinese Room, painted by the same person who did Buckingham Palace’s ceilings, is under refurbishment and the original silk panels have been restored.

Just like in Taymouth Castle’s heyday, the room will be used for morning and afternoon tea.

A new whisky bar will sit in the Banner Hall, in between two large stained glass windows at either end.

The castle’s library, with an £8m gold leaf ceiling, will be a function room for private events.

The Baron’s Hall will house the main restaurant, while there will be a tavern bar for casual dining in a different part of the building.

A new kids’ room with toys and activities will be created in what is known as the Breakfast Room.

Hundreds of jobs created

As well as the plans for 167 residential properties, Discovery Land Company has bought 40 former holiday homes to house current and future staff.

The firm estimates around 300 staff will be needed at Taymouth Castle.

Vice-president for development and construction Ian Connolly says the firm hopes to hire locals where possible.

“We will hopefully get a number of staff through apprenticeships,” he says.

“We also hope to source materials and and labour locally to contribute to the economy while keeping transportation costs down.”

McKenzie Strickland Associates principal Eric Strickland has been involved in the castle renovation since 2005.

He says seeing the work being done on the castle is like seeing life being breathed into it again.

“There are few places so inherently Scottish and unique as Taymouth Castle; it encapsulates everything a tourist imagines Scotland is.

“It’s called Highland Perthshire for a reason, it feels like the Highlands even if it isn’t.

“Kenmore has the hills and lochs, as well as this unique and important piece of UK neo-gothic architecture.”