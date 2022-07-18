Refresh your brand: 3 golden rules for ordering embroidered workwear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a quick way to refresh your brand and make an impact? Update your uniforms! From embroidered workwear deals to the best breathable fabrics, here’s what you need to know.

First off, a uniform isn’t just a uniform. It’s often one of the first things customers see, so it’s a chance to really tell people what you’re all about. Mark McNally, sales account manager at Dundee Workwear Centre at Stiven, says: “Embroidered workwear is the cheapest form of advertising for your company. People are nosy, you see.”

Naturally, people are tempted to take a closer look at slogans, writing or logos on clothing, so it’s an easy way to increase brand awareness. And it’s inexpensive, costing just £2 to £2.50 to put your logo on a garment.

Mark also adds: “It gives your company a bit of credibility. If your team is walking about in branded workwear, you just look more professional.”

A new look for Monifieth Golf Links – just in time for the junior open!

Of course, your workwear is also a great opportunity to refresh your brand’s appearance. Updated uniforms can go a long way in making your business look more modern. This is exactly what Monifieth Golf Links turned to Stiven for help with, recently.

Mark explains: “Monifieth are a longstanding client and we did their original logo way back in the day, but they wanted an update in their uniform and logo.”

Stiven has also recently upgraded greenkeeper and golf club uniforms for the likes of Gleneagles and Carnoustie, so the company knew exactly what was needed. Mark discussed uniform options with Monifieth Golf Links, then had a mock-up of their new logo digitised and punched out. Once everyone was happy, it was just a case of embroidering the new garments.

“Our previous workwear was also supplied by Stiven, but we wanted a more professional and modern look. The dry fit and technical material fit we’ve gone for is also more suited to outdoor work. We’re really pleased with the final outcome of our new look uniforms,” said Jan Kane, managing secretary of Monifieth Golf Links.

Creating a modern uniform: current workwear trends

Stiven has been providing personalised workwear to businesses in Dundee and across Scotland for decades. Over time, styles have changed. Monifieth’s refresh is the perfect example of current workwear trends.

Mark explains: “Most people have moved away from the old-fashioned poly cotton round neck sweatshirt and poly-cotton polo shirt, towards three-quarter zip necks.

“Nowadays, companies are also going for a dry-fit, sports material. That means it’s breathable, but also holds its colour and shape better. You hardly have to iron it, so that’s a bonus.

“Even for trousers people are going for something more breathable with a bit of stretch, and a slim leg cut.

“Workwear traditionally has been unattractive and baggy – but manufacturers are trying to make it more attractive now.”

That includes Monifieth Golf Links (pictured above) who have gone for a slim line, sportier and modern look with their new embroidered workwear from Stiven.

3 golden rules for embroidered workwear

Over the years, Stiven has learned lots of valuable lessons when it comes to ordering embroidered workwear. Here are three golden rules:

Be careful with waterproof materials. If you’re buying good quality waterproof jackets, consider doing a heat seal instead of embroidery. That’s because embroidery pierces the fabric, which could affect waterproof ability. Less is more with logos. Complicated logos with lots of colours and elements can get a bit confused. Mark says: “Some of our best logos are a white logo on black.” Refresh your workwear annually. Mark explains: “The whole point of branded workwear is to portray a corporate image. If your workwear starts to look faded, you’re negating that.” How often to refresh your workwear will come down to budget and how much wear-and-tear your workwear goes through. Some people do it every six months, for example, but annually is a good rule of thumb, advises Mark.

Take advantage of Stiven’s embroidered workwear deal

Are you considering updating your uniforms? Any new customers who register with Stiven during August and September will receive free embroidery set-up. That’s a saving of around £40.

Plus, it’s a great time to take advantage of this embroidered workwear deal, as Stiven has recently welcomed a new heat seal machine and embroidery machine. Both are set to make delivery times for orders even shorter than the previous two-week turnaround.

Find out about the embroidered workwear deal and shop online with The Workwear Centre at Stiven.