Black Watch Castle and Museum: Perth attraction recovering from pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Black Watch Castle and Museum: Perth attraction recovering from pandemic

By Ian Forsyth
July 24 2022, 8.31am Updated: July 24 2022, 10.41am
Perth's Black Watch Castle and Museum has responded well post-pandemic.
Perth's Black Watch Castle and Museum has responded well post-pandemic.

A leading Perth tourist attraction has seen visitor numbers bounce back strongly as the effect of the pandemic continues to lessen.

Footfall in May at the Black Watch Castle and Museum was 47% ahead of the same month in 2019, before Covid-19 struck.

Chief executive Anne Kinnes said: “We are seeing a real appetite for people wanting to get out and about doing things.”

She is anticipating a busy summer.

Anne added: “As with last year we expect to see more day visitors and people who are spending a few nights in the area – those who are still choosing to explore their culture and heritage.

“We are welcoming the return of local interest group visits and coach groups.

“We’re beginning to see the return of international visitors, although we don’t expect this to return to pre-pandemic levels this year.”

Aiming to offer five-star experience

Asked about the secrets of success at the Perth attraction, she pinpointed various factors.

She said: “We care about our visitors. We do all we can to give them a fantastic experience – whether it’s a quick visit for a cup of coffee, a guided tour of the museum or joining us at one of our events.

“We aim to offer a five-star experience to everyone.

Chief executive Anne Kinnes outside the museum.
Chief executive Anne Kinnes outside the museum.

“People are choosing to spend their hard-earned money with us.

“We try to do everything we can to make sure they leave feeling it was money well spent.”

The Black Watch was raised in an unique way. In the wake of the 1715 Jacobite rebellion, companies of trustworthy Highlanders were raised from loyal clans.

Six companies were formed from 1725 and stationed in small detachments across the Highlands to prevent fighting between the clans, deter raiding and assist in enforcing the laws against the carrying of weapons.

A special First World War exhibit

The museum consists of 11 galleries over two floors.

It shares the story of the Black Watch through objects, uniforms, paintings, and interactive exhibits.

The stories of the soldiers are to the fore.

The chief executive said the object that receives the most emotive response from visitors is Captain Stewart’s kilt from the First World War.

She added: “Captain Stewart and his battalion were embroiled in the Battle of the Somme.

The Black Watch Castle and Museum.
The Black Watch Castle and Museum.

“On September 25 1916, he was fighting near Fleurs when, according to an eyewitness account, he was in the process of throwing a bomb when a bullet hit his arm.

“Inevitably he dropped the bomb and sadly lost his life in the resulting explosion. Captain Stewart was only 23 when he died.

“After his premature death, his belongings were returned to his family.

“His kilt was stored, untouched and as a result still carries traces of mud from the Somme battlefield.”

Every little support helps

Anne, who has led the castle and museum since 2015, said having a committed team is key.

There are 29 staff – a mixture of full and part-time employees – as well as a team of 27 dedicated volunteers.

The chief executive also said weekly visitor numbers can depend on many factors.

These include the weather, the time of year and whether an event is taking place, tour groups visiting or any special promotions taking place.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, visited in 2019.
Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, visited in 2019.

One week in May saw more than 2,400 visitors through the doors.

Anne said those visitor numbers are crucial to a charitable organisation.

She said: “The running costs of the castle and museum are over £800,000 per year.

“Only 3.5% is funded by statutory grants.

“Every museum tour taken and event ticket purchased helps us.

“It helps preserve the unique collection, protect Balhousie Castle and support our valued Black Watch veterans.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]