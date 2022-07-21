Journeycall: Angus firm launches free training course to tackle local unemployment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Journeycall: Angus firm launches free training course to tackle local unemployment

By Maria Gran
July 21 2022, 11.08am Updated: July 22 2022, 8.12am
Journeycall parent company ESP Group chief executive Theresa Slevin.
A major Angus employer has launched a training academy to boost local recruitment and upskilling.

Arbroath-based Journeycall has launched a customer service and contact centre training academy.

The firm provides customer service support and smartcard services for the UK transport industry.

The four-week course aims to empower local jobseekers and teach necessary skills to get back into work in a bid to reduce Angus unemployment.

Each course participant is guaranteed a job interview with Journeycall after the fully-funded training period.

The new scheme is a partnership between the firm, Dundee and Angus College and the Angus Local Employability Partnership.

Journeycall training in Arbroath

Training sessions will include a range of topics, from digital skills to building effective working relationships.

Journeycall in Arbroath.
They will also teach CV and interview skills, how to be successful in the workplace and customer service skills.

Theresa Slevin, chief executive of Journeycall’s parent company, ESP Group, said the scheme builds on previous work with young people.

She said: “Having previously collaborated with schools and working groups on developing key skills for young people, we are proud to take this one step further.

“By partnering with Dundee and Angus College and the Angus Local Employability Partnership, our creative scheme enriches the local Angus area and supports our ambitious growth plans.”

Journeycall hopes the free training course will lead to more staff in its Arbroath office.
Beginning on Monday August 1, the training academy is open to anyone in Angus currently unemployed, including school leavers and those out of work.

Courses will run from Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus on weekdays between 9am and 4pm.

Anyone interested in the training academy can contact Kathryn Simpson on k.simspon@dundeeandangus.ac.uk.

Dundee and Angus College's Arbroath campus.
The Angus Local Employability Partnership includes Angus Council, Skills Development Scotland and Dundee and Angus College, among others.

Journeycall provides customer services and support for public transport systems across the UK.

It also provides smart card technology for Transport for London.

