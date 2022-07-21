Journeycall: Angus firm launches free training course to tackle local unemployment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major Angus employer has launched a training academy to boost local recruitment and upskilling.

Arbroath-based Journeycall has launched a customer service and contact centre training academy.

The firm provides customer service support and smartcard services for the UK transport industry.

The four-week course aims to empower local jobseekers and teach necessary skills to get back into work in a bid to reduce Angus unemployment.

Each course participant is guaranteed a job interview with Journeycall after the fully-funded training period.

The new scheme is a partnership between the firm, Dundee and Angus College and the Angus Local Employability Partnership.

Journeycall training in Arbroath

Training sessions will include a range of topics, from digital skills to building effective working relationships.

They will also teach CV and interview skills, how to be successful in the workplace and customer service skills.

Theresa Slevin, chief executive of Journeycall’s parent company, ESP Group, said the scheme builds on previous work with young people.

She said: “Having previously collaborated with schools and working groups on developing key skills for young people, we are proud to take this one step further.

“By partnering with Dundee and Angus College and the Angus Local Employability Partnership, our creative scheme enriches the local Angus area and supports our ambitious growth plans.”

Beginning on Monday August 1, the training academy is open to anyone in Angus currently unemployed, including school leavers and those out of work.

Courses will run from Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus on weekdays between 9am and 4pm.

Anyone interested in the training academy can contact Kathryn Simpson on k.simspon@dundeeandangus.ac.uk.

The Angus Local Employability Partnership includes Angus Council, Skills Development Scotland and Dundee and Angus College, among others.

Journeycall provides customer services and support for public transport systems across the UK.

It also provides smart card technology for Transport for London.