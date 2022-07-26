Rising costs behind closure of Fife sweet shop – but owners launching new venture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of a Fife confectionery store have said rising costs are behind the reason for the closure of its current premises.

Sweet Sensations set up in Oakley in late 2020, but will close for the final time at its current premises on Tuesday.

However the business is not closing entirely.

Owners Kieran Duncan and Melanie Hamill have revealed they have plans to move into a new Fife store.

In a Facebook post, they explained why they have decided to hand back the keys to the Link Road shop.

“The rising cost of stock, electricity and oil along with our lease coming to an end we have decided not to renew it and be tied in for another year.

“The size of the shop has become too small now for us and with the electrics constantly tripping am sure you will agree wait times can be a nightmare.”

They thanked customers for all their support.

“It was a pleasure serving you all eventually after months of closure from the public coming in store,” their Facebook post read.

Plans for new Fife sweet shop venture

They also outlined their plans for a new venture, which is due to open soon.

Sweet Sensations will take over the former Mac Candy premises in Valleyfield.

“We have a massive passion for what we do.

“Our plan is to continue along the lines that we have done here but also have breakfast club, movie nights, games night for the kids.

“We want to cater for the elderly with afternoon teas and bingo sessions along with more outside event catering.”

Customers wished the firm well for its new venture.

One wrote on Facebook: “Hope all goes well with new adventure.”

Another added it was “absolutely lovely” to see the business, set up during the Covid-19 pandemic, expanding.

A third customer said: “Thank for good food and excellent service and excellent staff members.

“We will miss you all and you had excellent delivery service as well and good luck in your new shop.”

The owners said the new business would require staff. They urged anyone interested to keep get in touch via the Sweet Sensations Facebook page.