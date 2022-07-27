Balhousie: Perth care group to invest £10m into its homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth-based care group is planning to make a £10 million investment in its facilities after recording strong financial results.

Balhousie Care saw its turnover increase last year despite the challenges it faced in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

Last year marked 30 years since founder Tony Banks bought his first care home in Kirriemuir.

Now Balhousie is one of Scotland’s largest care groups, with 26 homes providing care to more than 900 residents.

And earlier this year, Mr Banks expanded his business interests as he acquired Tayside Aviation.

While spiralling costs have “taken their toll” on the business according to chief executive Jill Kerr, Balhousie recorded strong financial results.

Strong financial results despite challenges

Newly filed accounts show Balhousie Holdings Limited reported turnover of £47.6m for the year to September 2021.

That’s a rise of £2.4m from its 2020 figure of £45.1m.

Pre-tax profits rose from £5.5m in 2020 to £8.3m for the reporting period.

Ms Kerr said: “2021 brought as many challenges for our business as the previous year, with the Covid pandemic and Brexit continuing to affect recruitment and occupancy.

“Spiralling utility, food and operation costs, high inflation and increases in payroll have also taken their toll.

“Despite these challenges, Balhousie has delivered a solid financial performance.

“This has allowed us to invest in what matters: our care facilities, our staff, and the care we deliver across our 26 homes.”

Balhousie’s plans to invest £10m

She said a number of improvements have been made across its homes this year, with more to follow.

The changes already made include the roll-out of giant interactive touch screens for residents, a new online activities programme, improved staff benefits and wellness support.

Ms Kerr added: “Ongoing and future improvements include a revamp of meal experiences, additional hires across our operations and quality improvement roles, some exciting activities partnerships, and ongoing upgrades across our facilities.”

Those include a 22-bedroom extension at Wheatlands care home in Bonnybridge and a 10-bedroom extension and full refurbishment at Balhousie Moyness in Broughty Ferry.

Ms Kerr said the group also wants to advance plans for new care homes in Dundee, Perth and Callander.

These projects were postponed due to the pandemic.

“Our capital investment for the forthcoming year to September 2023 will total around £10m,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Balhousie has also appointed its first-ever quality director with Karen Johnson joining the team.