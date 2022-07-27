Balhousie: Perth care group to invest £10m into its homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Balhousie: Perth care group to invest £10m into its homes

By Gavin Harper
July 27 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 27 2022, 8.14am
Balhousie's Stormont Lodge care home in Blairgowrie.
A Perth-based care group is planning to make a £10 million investment in its facilities after recording strong financial results.

Balhousie Care saw its turnover increase last year despite the challenges it faced in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

Last year marked 30 years since founder Tony Banks bought his first care home in Kirriemuir.

Now Balhousie is one of Scotland’s largest care groups, with 26 homes providing care to more than 900 residents.

And earlier this year, Mr Banks expanded his business interests as he acquired Tayside Aviation.

Balhousie founder and chairman Tony Banks.
While spiralling costs have “taken their toll” on the business according to chief executive Jill Kerr, Balhousie recorded strong financial results.

Strong financial results despite challenges

Newly filed accounts show Balhousie Holdings Limited reported turnover of £47.6m for the year to September 2021.

That’s a rise of £2.4m from its 2020 figure of £45.1m.

Pre-tax profits rose from £5.5m in 2020 to £8.3m for the reporting period.

Ms Kerr said: “2021 brought as many challenges for our business as the previous year, with the Covid pandemic and Brexit continuing to affect recruitment and occupancy.

“Spiralling utility, food and operation costs, high inflation and increases in payroll have also taken their toll.

Balhousie chief executive Jill Kerr.
“Despite these challenges, Balhousie has delivered a solid financial performance.

“This has allowed us to invest in what matters: our care facilities, our staff, and the care we deliver across our 26 homes.”

Balhousie’s plans to invest £10m

She said a number of improvements have been made across its homes this year, with more to follow.

The changes already made include the roll-out of giant interactive touch screens for residents, a new online activities programme, improved staff benefits and wellness support.

Ms Kerr added: “Ongoing and future improvements include a revamp of meal experiences, additional hires across our operations and quality improvement roles, some exciting activities partnerships, and ongoing upgrades across our facilities.”

Those include a 22-bedroom extension at Wheatlands care home in Bonnybridge and a 10-bedroom extension and full refurbishment at Balhousie Moyness in Broughty Ferry.

Balhousie plans to invest across its 26 care homes.

Ms Kerr said the group also wants to advance plans for new care homes in Dundee, Perth and Callander.

These projects were postponed due to the pandemic.

“Our capital investment for the forthcoming year to September 2023 will total around £10m,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Balhousie has also appointed its first-ever quality director with Karen Johnson joining the team.

