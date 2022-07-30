Why can’t fans buy strips for some Tayside and Fife football clubs?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Many football fans across Tayside and Fife have been left disappointed this summer.

Supporters of some clubs haven’t been able to get their hands on their teams’ new strips ahead of the league season getting under way today.

Supply chain issues and factory shutdowns in Asia due to Covid are among the reasons behind clubs’ new strips not being available.

We take a look at the state of play for all the clubs across Tayside and Fife ahead of the new campaign.

Kit problems for Premiership pair

St Johnstone fans are able to pre-order the club’s new home or away jerseys.

However, Saints fans will need to wait to wear them. The home kit is awaiting sponsors logos with a shipping date to be confirmed, while the away top is expected to arrive in mid-August.

A St Johnstone spokesman said: “Both our kits are on pre-sale and will be with our supporters as soon as possible. We are delighted with the response to both kits.

“The away kit has almost sold out its first batch on pre-order.

“We can’t wait to see our supporters wearing their new tops this coming season.”

Neither of Dundee United home or away kits are ready for the start of the season.

The club’s away shirt was due to launch at the end of July but manufacturers Macron said factory issues in China led to a delay.

Meanwhile the club’s home shirt – inspired by the league winning 1982-83 campaign – won’t be available until August 11.

The Tangerines said last week: “Initially we had expected the away kit to be on sale for July 30, however, Macron has apologised for a delay caused by a distribution issue in China.

“The club’s retail department has been in daily communication recently with the Italian kit producer around the exact delivery information.

“Our official launch date is still TBC. We will give an update in due course as and when we are provided with definitive information by our supplier.”

Macron, who also make St Johnstone’s kit, declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

Better kit luck for Championship sides

The 2021/22 season may have ended with the disappointment of relegation for Dundee fans.

But supporters have been able to get their hands on the club’s new strip this summer, with the Dark Blues unaffected by Macron’s supply chain issues.

Fellow Championship side Arbroath are working on setting up an online shop, which is expected to be completed within weeks.

In the meantime, fans can purchase the Lichties’ new kit at the club shop in the town. Orders are also being taken by phoning the club.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Raith Rovers have sold out of their new home shirt.

Football operations manager Niall Russell said initially the club had only received 50% of its order, which has led to shortages.

“Our initial deliveries of kit were delayed,” he said.

“We only received an initial allocation of 50%. We are awaiting delivery of the balance of our home and away kit.

“The main factor in this is that the factories in China closed down for three months due to Covid.

“That lead to logistical issues when the kits eventually arrived in Spain, where our kit supplier Joma are based.”

Limited new options for lower league sides

Fans of Dunfermline are able to purchase either of their team’s new strips ahead of the league kick-off.

Like Raith, their kit is made by Joma but The Pars haven’t experienced the same supply shortages.

Joma also produce strips for Kelty Hearts, at £45.

They are also both available to buy via the club’s website.

Forfar have a limited stock of their home shirt, while it’s a similar story for East Fife and Brechin.

The supply chain issues are affecting clubs across the UK.

Less than half of the 92 English professional clubs currently have both their 2022-23 season kits on sale, according to the BBC.