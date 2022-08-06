Mackie Motors boss claims Angus business was sold after being cut off from new cars and finance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mackie Motors boss claims Angus business was sold after being cut off from new cars and finance

By Gavin Harper
August 6 2022, 5.55am
Kevin Mackie says he was forced to sell Mackie Motors.
Kevin Mackie says he was forced to sell Mackie Motors.

The former owner of Mackie Motors claims he was forced to sell the Angus business after being cut off from supply of new vehicles and financing.

Earlier this year Kevin Mackie sold the company which was started by his parents Ron and Janie in 1977.

Mackie Motors had 70 Angus staff and operated Renault and MG dealerships in Brechin and sold new Nissan vehicles in Arbroath.

At the time Mr Mackie described the sale to Park’s as “hugely difficult and emotional”.

Now the prominent businessman, who is chairman of Brechin City Football Club, has revealed the real reason he sold the business.

New car orders cancelled

In November, Mr Mackie was informed that finance company RCI was terminating a two-year contract with seven days’ notice.

RCI, Renault and Nissan are interlinked. Renault and Nissan own stakes in each others’ companies. RCI is owned by Groupe Renault and also trades as Nissan Finance.

Under the Renault and Nissan franchise agreements, it was a requirement Mackie Motors used RCI to offer PCP finance deals to customers.

The notice meant he could no longer offer finance to customers.

But, worse than that, Mackie Motors was also frozen out of integrated systems preventing it from being able to order new Renault and Nissan vehicles.

Mr Mackie claims hundreds of orders for new cars were cancelled which “cut off the oxygen” to his business.

The Mackie Motors sign is already replaced with Park's in Brechin's Clerk Street.
The former Mackie Motors branch on Brechin's Clerk Street.

He insists an official reason for the contract ending has never been provided.

“They didn’t just remove the finance offering, they stopped us trading,” Mr Mackie said.

“Normally you would be cut off if you were bouncing debits, but we didn’t do that in 45 years of trading.

“We never had one letter issued to us about performance, we only ever won accolade after accolade.

“They showed no interest in our loyal customers. We had more than 300 orders going into 2022 – they cancelled them all.

“We were paralysed.”

Meanwhile, Mackie Motors was also not being supplied new parts by the car firms, meaning repairs to keep customers’ vehicles safe could not be done.

High Court action by Mackie Motors

The prominent businessman has taken legal action against RCI at the High Court in London.

However, the claim has been thrown out, with the judge determining that he could have sourced a finance provider elsewhere.

Mr Mackie said: “This judge seems to think you could just go to another bank.

Stuart McInnes, aftersales area manager, presents Kevin Mackie with the Renault UK Driver Power aftersales award.

“The motor trade is complex. Everything is integrated.

“The judge for some bizarre reason compared motor trade finance offering to someone going to a high street bank.

“The big problem for us is that RCI said we could continue to operate if we didn’t have access to their systems.”

The Angus businessman is appealing the judgement.

“I look forward to my day in court,” he adds.

‘Devastating’ impact on Mackie family

Mr Mackie revealed the sale of the business to Park’s was necessary to protect more than 70 local jobs.

But he said it has been “devastating” for his family.

Kevin Mackie says he was forced into the sale of Mackie Motors.

“Mackie Motors was in the community for 45 years and we had no reason not to continue.

“There’s no hope of grandchildren coming through to continue the business.

“That’s probably the most hurtful thing that has happened.”

RCI Financial Services respond to claims

A spokesperson for RCI Financial Services said: “While we are unable to comment on any ongoing legal proceedings, RCI Financial Services was very pleased with the decision of both courts to uphold that we acted lawfully regarding our contract with Mackie Motors.

“We value our partnerships with dealers in our network highly and are committed to building and protecting those.

The former Mackie Motors Nissan dealership in Arbroath.

“It is very rare for us to have recourse to change a contractual relationship, and we would only ever do so where absolutely necessary.”

A Nissan spokesman said: “We are not able to comment on this as Nissan was not party to those proceedings.”

Renault did not respond to a request for comment.

