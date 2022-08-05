Perthshire estate with 53-bedroom hotel on sale for £6m By Gavin Harper August 5 2022, 2.52pm Updated: August 5 2022, 4.48pm 0 The Ballathie House Hotel. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Incredible £1.9m Perthshire grand design Pezulu has 15 metre window and double height wall of glass Tayside estate agents report some of biggest sales increases in Scotland Amazing Trinity Gask house has two ponds, balcony and sauna Tories hit out as property sales tax generates additional £250m