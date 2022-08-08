Why are more than a million trees being planted in Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why are more than a million trees being planted in Fife?

By Gavin Harper
August 8 2022, 11.50am Updated: August 8 2022, 12.35pm
Akre founder Renwick Drysdale.
Akre founder Renwick Drysdale.

A first-of-its-kind business has been launched in Fife to help businesses offset their carbon.

Akre is the brainchild of Renwick Drysdale, who also runs woodland creation consultancy firm Kilrie Trees.

Created following a £2 million private funding package, Akre is the world’s first carbon negative tree nursery.

The majority of the 1.5 million broadleaf trees will be grown at the Akre tree nursery near Kirkcaldy.

The Fife businessman has set lofty ambitions too. He wants to grow 10 million trees per year by 2024.

A world first for Fife businessman

The carbon negative tree nursery uses a combination of environmental controls to optimise quality and improve the efficiency of production.

The nursery will run on a solar power and battery system as well as a rain water collection system.

Its team of six staff work alongside one of the UK’s most experienced horticulture consultants, Rodney Shearer.

Akre has six staff, who will work alongside founder Renwick Drysdale.
Akre has six staff, who will work alongside founder Renwick Drysdale.

Mr Drysale said: “The business has grown out of demand from people who want to make the most of their environmental potential.

“There is a host of ways businesses small or large can work towards a greener world.

“Our mission is to help businesses help the planet and to help transform our clients’ relationship with nature from extractive to restorative.

“Akre is very excited to play a big part in that.”

Fife firm working towards greener world

He said the firm designs bespoke “nature-based strategies” which help to deliver and manage ecological restoration plans.

Mr Drysdale added: “We are a single contact and solution for firms looking to offset emissions to have a positive impact on the environment.”

Renwick Drysdale wants to grow more than 10 million trees per year by 2024.

Akre consists of three divisions, Akre Capital, Akre Trees and Akre Exchange, all able to work independently or in conjunction, depending on the client’s needs:

  • Akre Capital works as a natural capital consultancy and project developer.
  • Akre Trees grows trees at the Akre tree nursery in Fife before planting them on land best suited for restoration.
  • Akre Exchange acts as a marketplace for organisations to buy and sell natural capital.
