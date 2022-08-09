Scottish Golf Tourism Week with ‘substantial’ impact on economy returning to Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Scottish Golf Tourism Week with ‘substantial’ impact on economy returning to Fife

By Maria Gran
August 9 2022, 5.59am Updated: August 9 2022, 6.20am
Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be held at Fairmont St Andrews next year.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be held at Fairmont St Andrews next year.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which brings hundreds of businesses together, will return to Fife early next year.

Organisers have confirmed that the popular showpiece will take place from January 29 to February 2.

Fife resort Fairmont St Andrews will once again play host to the event.

More than 90 of the world’s leading golf tour operators will meet with over 100 Scottish golf businesses.

Familiarisation trips will be organised for visiting international tour operators to six key regions across Scotland.

The week will conclude with the latest edition of the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

Entries for the new-look awards open in late August.

‘Substantial’ economic contribution

An economic impact report prepared for VisitScotland and Scottish Development International in April found the event brings success to suppliers.

On average, businesses who attend Scottish Golf Tourism Week report an increase in turnover of over £215,000 across the following three years.

It is further estimated that the tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland every year.

The week-long golf tourism event will take place at Fairmont Hotel and Golf Resort in St Andrews

Cara Munro, head of business development at organisers DC Thomson, said: “We are delighted to confirm the dates for the 2023 staging of Scottish Golf Tourism Week and are, in particular, looking forward to returning to the magnificent Fairmont St Andrews resort.

“Since its launch in 2016, Scottish Golf Tourism Week has made a substantial contribution to the country’s economy.

“As the long recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic continues, we are excited to play our part in reaffirming Scotland’s status as the world’s original and premier golf destination.”

Revenue hike for companies involved

Launched in 2016, Scottish Golf Tourism Week is a platform that gives businesses in Scotland the opportunity to engage with international golf tour operators.

Hundreds of thousands of golf fans were in St Andrews for The Open last month.

The staging of the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews saw nearly 300,000 golf fans descend on Fife last month.

Earlier this year, it was estimated the championship could benefit the local economy to the tune of more than £100 million

There were big crowds too at Gleneagles recently as it hosted the 2022 Senior Open.

More from the Business section

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]