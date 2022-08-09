Scottish Golf Tourism Week with ‘substantial’ impact on economy returning to Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Golf Tourism Week, which brings hundreds of businesses together, will return to Fife early next year.

Organisers have confirmed that the popular showpiece will take place from January 29 to February 2.

Fife resort Fairmont St Andrews will once again play host to the event.

More than 90 of the world’s leading golf tour operators will meet with over 100 Scottish golf businesses.

Familiarisation trips will be organised for visiting international tour operators to six key regions across Scotland.

The week will conclude with the latest edition of the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

Entries for the new-look awards open in late August.

‘Substantial’ economic contribution

An economic impact report prepared for VisitScotland and Scottish Development International in April found the event brings success to suppliers.

On average, businesses who attend Scottish Golf Tourism Week report an increase in turnover of over £215,000 across the following three years.

It is further estimated that the tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland every year.

Cara Munro, head of business development at organisers DC Thomson, said: “We are delighted to confirm the dates for the 2023 staging of Scottish Golf Tourism Week and are, in particular, looking forward to returning to the magnificent Fairmont St Andrews resort.

“Since its launch in 2016, Scottish Golf Tourism Week has made a substantial contribution to the country’s economy.

“As the long recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic continues, we are excited to play our part in reaffirming Scotland’s status as the world’s original and premier golf destination.”

Revenue hike for companies involved

Launched in 2016, Scottish Golf Tourism Week is a platform that gives businesses in Scotland the opportunity to engage with international golf tour operators.

The staging of the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews saw nearly 300,000 golf fans descend on Fife last month.

Earlier this year, it was estimated the championship could benefit the local economy to the tune of more than £100 million

There were big crowds too at Gleneagles recently as it hosted the 2022 Senior Open.