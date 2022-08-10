£20 million plan to reduce unemployment in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£20 million plan to reduce unemployment in Tayside and Fife

By Rob McLaren
August 10 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 10 2022, 8.39am
People outside a Job Centre.

A £20 million plan to boost skills in Tayside and Fife could help to reduce unemployment.

The project, backed by Tay Cities Deal cash, is being led by Skills Development Scotland.

Skills planning lead Ronnie Palin said the ambition is to ensure more people have the skills to access high quality jobs.

He explains: “It’s a very exciting and ambitious project.

“The funding is approved by the Tay Cities Region Joint Committee, made up of elected members. We are charging on with the projects that sit under the programme.

“We need to ensure the £20m is spent across the region.”

What are the outcomes of the £20m skills programme?

  • An incremental reduction in unemployment and economic inactivity
  • Employers reporting fewer skills shortages and gaps
  • Individuals being able to access training and employability support
  • A long-term legacy of continued improvement in for the most disadvantaged people
  • Greater diversity of talent within our workforce

The goals will be achieved by offering more advice and guidance available to young people and promoting foundation apprenticeships.

Mr Palin adds: “The Tay Cities investment means we’ll see an incremental reduction in unemployment and a reduction in economic inactivity.

Skills Development Scotland regional skills planning lead Ronnie Palin hopes to tackle unemployment in Tayside and Fife.

“Hopefully there will be fewer skills shortages through this work.”

Tay Cities Deal projects

Several projects in the Tay Cities Deal are designed to create jobs to boost the local economy.

The £700 million deal supports a total of 26 projects across Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife with the aim of creating 6,000 quality jobs.

Among the projects approved is the Tay Cities Biomedical Cluster led by Dundee University, which will create an innovation hub for life science companies to grow.

Abertay University has created a cyberQuarter, backed with Tay Cities cash, to specialise in cyber security.

Artists impressions of the £18m cyberQuarter at Abertay University.

Meanwhile at the James Hutton Institute in Invergowrie, there are investments in the fields of vertical farming and an international barley hub.

Tay Cities Deal: Status of 26 projects in year since £700m deal signed.

