Perthshire hotel makes £80,000 investment in all-glass seating area

By Gavin Harper
August 10 2022, 1.43pm Updated: August 10 2022, 2.17pm
The Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus.
The Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus.

A Perthshire hotel owner has invested £80,000 in a new all-glass outdoor seating area.

The Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus will be able to welcome an additional 40 guests after installing the structure.

It comes complete with a fully retractable roof with LED lighting.

It also features three guillotine glass sides which come down to table height.

Remote controlled, it can be adjusted for the customers’ convenience.

Hotel owner ‘delighted’

Hotel owner Alan Bannerman said: “We are delighted that this fantastic new space is now fully operational.

“It can now be fully enjoyed by our customers as a stylish and comfortable eating and drinking space, as well as an area for private events to back up the events space we already have in the hotel for the return of weddings and functions.”

The new outdoor seating area at The Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus.

Mr Bannerman explained architect Stewart Irving, based in Coupar Angus, had come up with the innovative design, which was then supplied by Love Awnings in Prestwick.

“Some of the components came from the continent,” said Alan.

“There were a few post-Brexit delays so we had a slightly longer wait than we had anticipated to complete it.

“We are delighted with it.”

A ‘real enhancement’ for Red House Hotel

Mr Bannerman said the new outdoor seating area will be in use all year.

He added: “It will be warm in the winter and cool in the summer, but gives the feeling of eating outdoors.

The new all-glass area will be in use all year round.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in creating this for us.

“We think it’s a real enhancement to the hotel, and something a bit different for Coupar Angus.”

[[title]]