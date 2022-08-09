Baker Hughes offers pay deal to Angus workers in bid to stop strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Baker Hughes offers pay deal to Angus workers in bid to stop strike

By Rob McLaren
August 9 2022, 5.33pm Updated: August 10 2022, 6.21am
Baker Hughes at Charleton Road, Montrose.
Baker Hughes at Charleton Road, Montrose.

A trade union has dismissed a new pay deal offered to Angus workers at Baker Hughes and said strikes will still go ahead.

Last month the US oil and gas giant issued redundancy notices to 250 staff and offered new contracts on reduced terms.

The led Unite the union to ballot its members, 87% of whom voted to strike.

Baker Hughes has two sites in Montrose. It planned to cut shift and overtime rates due to a downturn in the subsea sector.

New pay deal to Baker Hughes staff

The firm said it was now proposing a new pay deal after speaking with workers.

It said: “We have consulted collectively and extensively with employees and have been encouraged by the number of alternative proposals put forward by them.

“We are pleased to be progressing with one of these proposals which retains existing shift patterns and associated pay.

“Instead, depending on workload requirements, may result in employees being asked to work fewer shifts.”

Subsea equipment manufactured and tested at the Baker Hughes Montrose facility.

The company said the proposal means employees will work more than 80% of the current number of shifts available.

They will retaining their 40% shift enhancement rate, with no change to base rate pay.

Baker Hughes adds: “We will now move into a period of individual consultation on this proposal.

“We reiterate that these proposals do not include job eliminations.

“Nor has Baker Hughes put forth a job elimination proposal for consideration at this time.

“We have no desire to see any form of industrial action and as a result of progressing with an employee-submitted proposal which retains the shift premium.

“We hope to reach a conclusion which best meets the needs of all parties involved.”

Union responds: strikes to go ahead

However, Unite the union said the proposal would still mean workers are significantly out of pocket and said strikes would proceed.

A spokesperson from Unite said: “This proposal could see some of our members lose over £11,500 per year.

“The company have made it clear that they will dismiss any employee who does not agree to the contractual changes after consultation.

“We served notice on the employer yesterday of the following strike dates that will still go ahead.”

Baker Hughes at Charleton Road, Montrose

The notice states that the strike will last two weeks – from August 29 until September 11.

From the week of September 12, workers will strike every Monday and Tuesday for the next 10 weeks.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]