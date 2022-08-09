Baker Hughes offers pay deal to Angus workers in bid to stop strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trade union has dismissed a new pay deal offered to Angus workers at Baker Hughes and said strikes will still go ahead.

Last month the US oil and gas giant issued redundancy notices to 250 staff and offered new contracts on reduced terms.

The led Unite the union to ballot its members, 87% of whom voted to strike.

Baker Hughes has two sites in Montrose. It planned to cut shift and overtime rates due to a downturn in the subsea sector.

New pay deal to Baker Hughes staff

The firm said it was now proposing a new pay deal after speaking with workers.

It said: “We have consulted collectively and extensively with employees and have been encouraged by the number of alternative proposals put forward by them.

“We are pleased to be progressing with one of these proposals which retains existing shift patterns and associated pay.

“Instead, depending on workload requirements, may result in employees being asked to work fewer shifts.”

The company said the proposal means employees will work more than 80% of the current number of shifts available.

They will retaining their 40% shift enhancement rate, with no change to base rate pay.

Baker Hughes adds: “We will now move into a period of individual consultation on this proposal.

“We reiterate that these proposals do not include job eliminations.

“Nor has Baker Hughes put forth a job elimination proposal for consideration at this time.

“We have no desire to see any form of industrial action and as a result of progressing with an employee-submitted proposal which retains the shift premium.

“We hope to reach a conclusion which best meets the needs of all parties involved.”

Union responds: strikes to go ahead

However, Unite the union said the proposal would still mean workers are significantly out of pocket and said strikes would proceed.

A spokesperson from Unite said: “This proposal could see some of our members lose over £11,500 per year.

“The company have made it clear that they will dismiss any employee who does not agree to the contractual changes after consultation.

“We served notice on the employer yesterday of the following strike dates that will still go ahead.”

The notice states that the strike will last two weeks – from August 29 until September 11.

From the week of September 12, workers will strike every Monday and Tuesday for the next 10 weeks.