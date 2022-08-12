Arbroath FC makes new signing – for town centre shop premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath FC makes new signing – for town centre shop premises

By Gavin Harper
August 12 2022, 11.22am Updated: August 12 2022, 11.59am
The Arbroath FC shop will be permanently in the Abbeygate Shopping Centre.
When Arbroath FC opened a shop in the town centre earlier this year, it was meant to be temporary.

With the club’s facilities at Gayfield undergoing a dramatic transformation, with a six-figure investment, the Litchies moved the club shop into the Abbeygate Shopping Centre.

But the temporary shop in the town centre has been so successful, the Championship side has confirmed it will remain in the Abbeygate for the foreseeable future.

Paul Reid, the club’s commercial director, said: “We had a lot of work being done at Gayfield, so we decided to move the retail offering while that work was being done.

“We didn’t want fans to have to come to the ground while the work was going on.

“One of the ideas was to drive our fans down to the town centre.”

Paul Reid, Arbroath FC commercial director.

‘Incredible’ response from Arbroath fans

Mr Reid said the reaction from supporters has been “incredible” and that has prompted club bosses to make the switch a permanent one.

“We’ve had a great response while we’ve been at the Abbeygate,” he said.

“That’s in terms of sales, but it’s also become a real hub for the community.”

Other shops are experiencing better footfall too.

“That gave us food for thought about whether we return the shop to Gayfield or stay at the Abbeygate.”

The club is going to operate a satellite shop at its Gayfield home to allow supporters to purchase items – such as its new strip – on matchdays.

Arbroath’s new strips for the 2022/23 season.

But Mr Reid said being in the town centre is important to the club.

“A big focus for me is looking at the high street and trying to revive that.

“We want to help other businesses.

“I know the Abbeygate well, I’ve been going since I was a kid, and you want to see that doing well.”

Arbroath FC keen to play community role

The approach has also drawn the attention of rival clubs.

“We’re getting other clubs asking us for advice,” Mr Reid said.

“A lot of clubs have been pulling out of town centres and reverting back to their stadiums but we’re bucking the trend.

Arbroath’s head of merchandise Tracy Cameron making a bespoke item of kit.

“Arbroath being the community club it is, we want to be seen in the community and playing a role locally too.”

The club has sold more than 1,000 of its new strips this summer, which Mr Reid said was “incredible”.

It will launch a new third kit on Friday.

