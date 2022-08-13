Fife guest house likely to remain shut this winter due to rising energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife guest house likely to remain shut this winter due to rising energy bills

By Gavin Harper
August 13 2022, 5.52am Updated: August 13 2022, 8.19am
Forth Bay Guest House owner Ant Foulds outside the property, which is for sale.
The owner of a Fife guest house says opening this winter may be impossible due to the rise in energy bills.

Ant Foulds has run Forth Bay Guest House in Leven for the past five years.

But Ant, who is selling the seven-bed guest house, believes the rising costs of heating the three-storey building may force him to remain closed during the winter.

He thinks it will be difficult to make any money from the business and was one factor in deciding to sell.

“The utility crisis has played a part.

“Even if I don’t sell before the winter, I probably won’t open because of the costs of running the place,” he said.

Spiralling energy costs are part of the reason Ant Foulds is selling Forth Bay Guest House.

“I don’t think I’d be able to make any money.

“Although the weather is good just now, we’ve had a few cold days this year so far and we don’t have the heating on.

“Our running costs are about £1,000 a month for electricity and gas. It’s only going to get worse.”

Moving to Leven through love of golf

Mr Foulds moved to Fife having run Manor Golf Club in Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, where he designed the course.

He was drawn to the area through his love of golf. The guest house is only yards from Leven Links Golf Club

Ant is selling the guest house to focus on other business ventures.

“About six years ago, I was getting bored and I decided I would try something else.

“Owning a guest house seemed like a good idea.

“When I’d decided on owning a guest house, I wanted to be next to a golf course and the sea.

“I took six months off and travelled the country. It was between Nairn and Leven.”

But it was not a straightforward decision.

He was warned by the former owner he would struggle with tourists preferring to holiday in other parts of Fife.

“Not knowing the town, I wasn’t sure it was a good investment in terms of tourism.

“The previous owner, who was from Leven, said I’d never make money here because people don’t come here.

“I can safely say I proved him wrong. We’ve been nothing but busy.”

‘I’ve fallen in love with the town’

The 56-year-old said increasing mobility issues are among the reasons he is selling.

“I was in the Navy for 16 years and my knees are shot,” he said.

“The house has got two floors with no lift and I’m finding it increasingly difficult to go up and down the stairs.

Forth Bay Guest House in Leven is on the market for £595,000.

“It’s been a really difficult decision. I’ve fallen in love with the town.

“It is such a nice place to live and the people are so friendly.”

The guest house is set in a semi-detached three-storey property and offers seven ensuite rooms.

It is on the market through Christie & Co for £595,000.

