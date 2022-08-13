Fife guest house likely to remain shut this winter due to rising energy bills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a Fife guest house says opening this winter may be impossible due to the rise in energy bills.

Ant Foulds has run Forth Bay Guest House in Leven for the past five years.

But Ant, who is selling the seven-bed guest house, believes the rising costs of heating the three-storey building may force him to remain closed during the winter.

He thinks it will be difficult to make any money from the business and was one factor in deciding to sell.

“The utility crisis has played a part.

“Even if I don’t sell before the winter, I probably won’t open because of the costs of running the place,” he said.

“I don’t think I’d be able to make any money.

“Although the weather is good just now, we’ve had a few cold days this year so far and we don’t have the heating on.

“Our running costs are about £1,000 a month for electricity and gas. It’s only going to get worse.”

Moving to Leven through love of golf

Mr Foulds moved to Fife having run Manor Golf Club in Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, where he designed the course.

He was drawn to the area through his love of golf. The guest house is only yards from Leven Links Golf Club

“About six years ago, I was getting bored and I decided I would try something else.

“Owning a guest house seemed like a good idea.

“When I’d decided on owning a guest house, I wanted to be next to a golf course and the sea.

“I took six months off and travelled the country. It was between Nairn and Leven.”

But it was not a straightforward decision.

He was warned by the former owner he would struggle with tourists preferring to holiday in other parts of Fife.

“Not knowing the town, I wasn’t sure it was a good investment in terms of tourism.

“The previous owner, who was from Leven, said I’d never make money here because people don’t come here.

“I can safely say I proved him wrong. We’ve been nothing but busy.”

‘I’ve fallen in love with the town’

The 56-year-old said increasing mobility issues are among the reasons he is selling.

“I was in the Navy for 16 years and my knees are shot,” he said.

“The house has got two floors with no lift and I’m finding it increasingly difficult to go up and down the stairs.

“It’s been a really difficult decision. I’ve fallen in love with the town.

“It is such a nice place to live and the people are so friendly.”

The guest house is set in a semi-detached three-storey property and offers seven ensuite rooms.

It is on the market through Christie & Co for £595,000.