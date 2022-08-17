Former Dundee and Arbroath goalkeeper now helping talent of tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Former Dundee and Arbroath goalkeeper now helping talent of tomorrow

By Gavin Harper
August 17 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 17 2022, 5.01pm
Calum Brodie runs BGK goalkeeping school.
Calum Brodie runs BGK goalkeeping school.

A former Dundee and Arbroath footballer who set up his own business during the Covid-19 pandemic has been blown away by its success.

When goalkeeper Calum Brodie left school at 15 to join the academy of Dundee FC, he dreamed of making it in top-flight football.

His spell with the club he’d supported as a boy didn’t work out like Calum wanted.

A move to Arbroath followed in 2015/16 as Calum looked for regular games.

But that didn’t work out, either, with the youngster playing second fiddle to veteran Allan Fleming at Gayfield.

A change of scene for Dundee goalkeeper

Monifieith-born Calum decided to embark on a stint in America that took him to Mississippi, Minnesota and Louisiana.

In Mississippi, he had a lucky escape when a tornado lifted the car he was travelling in as it ripped through a Mississippi city.

Calum Brodie during his time with Dundee.

While Stateside, he began coaching goalkeeping sessions to youngsters.

He returned home shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic hit to start a sports coaching degree at Abertay University.

It was then he thought about setting up his own business.

From strawberry picker to business owner

The 24-year-old explained how he went from picking strawberries to being his own boss.

“It was on my mind but I thought I’d do it once I finished university,” he said.

“When the Covid rules allowed for one-to-one coaching outside, I thought that was as good a chance as any to start something.

“I made a Facebook page and within two weeks, I had clients coming in for sessions.”

From the individual sessions, Calum has branched out to running summer schools and also works with 12 clubs across Tayside.

Calum Brodie, who runs BGK Goalkeeping.

In March 2021 he won £1,200 from Scottish Institute for Enterprise (SIE) Fresh Ideas competition to help with the business.

His clients range from six-year-old children to a 59-year-old walking football goalkeeper.

Calum’s business is not just coaching sessions. He also sells a range of goalkeeper gloves.

“I found these were a real issue when I was growing up,” he said.

“You could pay £120 for the top brands, but what if they got damaged within a couple of weeks?

“I had a contact in Pakistan from my time in America and we struck up a relationship.

“Everything a goalie needs, we’ve got them covered.”

Plans for the future of BGK Goalkeeping

While Calum knew from his own personal experiences there was a gap in the market, he has been surprised at the success of his business.

“I knew there was an opportunity, but I didn’t expect it to go this well.

“There have been a lot of challenges. I had support from the E3 project with the businesss side of things, and that has been great.

“We’ve grown to a stage where we need to bring in more coaches.”

Goalkeeper coach Calum Brodie is among the Dundee entrepreneurs to be supported by E3.

The company is also moving into new offices in Dundee – another thing Calum never thought possible when he started out on his business journey.

“It’s in partnership with Launch It Dundee – a young entrepreneur hub – so we’re based just behind the Wellgate.

“I never thought that would be possible at this stage.

“When I left Dundee, all I wanted to do was play football. But I’ve really enjoyed the business side of things.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

An estimated 45 million Britons will be forced into fuel poverty and struggle to pay energy bills this winter, new research has found (Jacob King/PA)
Forty-five million Britons to be plunged into fuel poverty in winter – study
Experts have warned that promises of tax cuts by the two Tory leadership candidates are looking increasingly implausible (Aaron Chown/Victoria Jones/PA)
Tory leadership tax cut promises ‘hard to square’ with UK’s future, experts warn
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix/PA)
Stranger Things season four drives £22.8m in brand placement
European markets took a turn for the worst after a double-digit UK inflation reading went above market expectations (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
Double-digit inflation sinks spirits among European and US markets
As the cost of living continues to surge, struggling households are having to take drastic measures to keep their finances in check (Yau Ming Low/Alamy/PA)
Londoners open up about impact of cost-of-living crisis
3D Plans for the new office block and retail spaces at the waterfront.
'Missed opportunity': Readers react to office plans at Dundee Waterfront
CPI inflation reached 10.1% last month (PA)
Double-digit inflation leaves families ‘worried sick’ over cost of living
Royal Mail workers have voted to strike in a dispute over terms and conditions (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail workers back strike action in row over terms and conditions
Rail, Tube and bus passengers will suffer fresh travel misery from Thursday as tens of thousands of workers stage strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions (Ben Birchall/PA)
Fresh transport strikes to cause more travel chaos
Rishi Sunak during a Tory leadership hustings event at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Sunak attacks Truss’s tax plans as 10.1% inflation adds to cost-of-living crisis

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures