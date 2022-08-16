Dundee hairdresser’s free back-to-school cuts snapped up in cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee hairdresser’s free back-to-school cuts snapped up in cost-of-living crisis

By Cheryl Peebles
August 16 2022, 6.00pm Updated: August 16 2022, 6.40pm
Salon owner Zoe Cochrane gives Lexie Byrne, 9, a back-to-school trim. Pictures by Paul Reid.
Salon owner Zoe Cochrane gives Lexie Byrne, 9, a back-to-school trim. Pictures by Paul Reid.

A hairdresser who offered free back-to-school haircuts to help families amid rising living costs was overwhelmed by demand.

Zoe Cochrane’s Dundee salon opened on Monday especially for children returning to school and had queues out the door.

Teased Hair advertised the walk-in offer for low income families and those struggling with spiralling bills on its Facebook page.

Posted by Teased Hair Dundee on Sunday, 14 August 2022

Zoe, who only opened her salon in Dunsinane Avenue nine months ago, wanted to use her skills to help those hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

With the help of friend and former colleague Katie Stirling she worked without stop from 9am to 6pm completing at least 50 haircuts.

Parents queued out the door with children waiting for their turn in the stylists’ chairs.

A short back and sides from Katie Stirling for Dylan Byrne, 11.

Zoe decided to dedicate the last day of the school holidays to giving free trims after hearing clients doubt they could afford to bring children in otherwise.

She said: “The cost of living has gone up for everybody.

“But it’s such a shame.

“It was the thought of kids going back to school and possibly getting picked on because they were going in untidy, with their own undone.

“I thought ‘you know what, I’m going to do this for one day’.”

Zoe didn’t expect her offer to get the response it did, and she and Katie worked through the day without a break to ensure everyone left with a smart back-to-school cut.

Seeing how much her good turn helped families who had already faced the expense of kitting kids out with uniform, shoes and other school essentials, Zoe said she may do the same again in the future.

She said: “I’m 100 % glad I did this. Some of the kids had never had hair cuts ever. There were a lot of happy faces so it really paid off.”

Meet some of the excited children starting school in Tayside and Fife

