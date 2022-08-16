Dundee hairdresser’s free back-to-school cuts snapped up in cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hairdresser who offered free back-to-school haircuts to help families amid rising living costs was overwhelmed by demand.

Zoe Cochrane’s Dundee salon opened on Monday especially for children returning to school and had queues out the door.

Teased Hair advertised the walk-in offer for low income families and those struggling with spiralling bills on its Facebook page.

Zoe, who only opened her salon in Dunsinane Avenue nine months ago, wanted to use her skills to help those hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

With the help of friend and former colleague Katie Stirling she worked without stop from 9am to 6pm completing at least 50 haircuts.

Parents queued out the door with children waiting for their turn in the stylists’ chairs.

Zoe decided to dedicate the last day of the school holidays to giving free trims after hearing clients doubt they could afford to bring children in otherwise.

She said: “The cost of living has gone up for everybody.

“But it’s such a shame.

“It was the thought of kids going back to school and possibly getting picked on because they were going in untidy, with their own undone.

“I thought ‘you know what, I’m going to do this for one day’.”

Zoe didn’t expect her offer to get the response it did, and she and Katie worked through the day without a break to ensure everyone left with a smart back-to-school cut.

Seeing how much her good turn helped families who had already faced the expense of kitting kids out with uniform, shoes and other school essentials, Zoe said she may do the same again in the future.

She said: “I’m 100 % glad I did this. Some of the kids had never had hair cuts ever. There were a lot of happy faces so it really paid off.”