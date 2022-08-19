My crypto wallet has lost half its value – but I’m still backing Bitcoin By Rob McLaren August 19 2022, 5.57am Updated: August 19 2022, 8.28am 0 Jim Duffy, a host of the Bitcoin Collective podcast, who is organising a Bitcoin conference. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Just Eat owner to sell stake in iFood for £1.5bn ‘Buy now pay later’ adverts could be misleading consumers, watchdog warns Retail sales lift but shoppers are making cutbacks in the long term – ONS Tube strike causing travel misery across London Inflation fuels jump in Government debt costs as borrowing hits £4.9bn Tory candidates face hustings as Truss accused of wanting ‘devastating cuts’ Consumer confidence hits record low amid ‘acute’ cost-of-living concerns Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs Bills will hit nearly £3,600 from October, experts say in final prediction FTSE rises after dust settles on inflation stir More from The Courier Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman 5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee 0 Angus Council figureheads silent on period poverty officer row 0