School lunch items available for 1p thanks to Dundee delivery firm By Gavin Harper August 19 2022, 11.50am Updated: August 19 2022, 1.16pm 0 To go with story by Gavin Harper. Snappy Shopper offers school lunch items for 1p Picture shows; Umayr Asif, Owner Premier Nethergate and Scott Campbell, Snappy Shopper Co-founder. Premier Nethergate. Supplied by Snappy Shopper Date; Unknown [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business FSB warns energy costs pushing small firms to the brink More travel misery for rail passengers as strike action continues What can households do to offset soaring energy costs? Russian energy giant Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for three days Falling pound helps FTSE avoid global sell-off Tesco cancels shoppers’ online orders after ‘technical issue’ Worker shortages and wage rises to guide Hays to profit Rail union fury at threat to impose changes Cineworld ‘prepares to file for bankruptcy within weeks’ Sky told to write to TV customers whose minimum subscription is up More from The Courier Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0 Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 0