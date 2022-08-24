Love for second-hand shopping leads Angus woman to open new store By Maria Gran August 24 2022, 12.58pm Updated: August 24 2022, 2.26pm 0 Debbie Murray, owner of Pre-Amado on Carnoustie High Street. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business New Fife pet shop to create jobs as part of £950,000 investment France’s Schneider Electric mulls bid for FTSE 100 firm Aveva No fuel imported from Russia in June as trade hits record low Virgin Media O2 donates £2m to digital inclusion charity Energy prepayment meter customers seeing up to 90% of gas top-ups going on debt Thousands more homeowners to be refunded after ground rents doubled Strike at port will escalate unless improved pay offer is made, vows union boss Asda to remove ‘best before’ dates from almost 250 fresh products Used car prices rise 27% at Lookers and queues for new cars grow Tom Tugendhat in Kyiv on 31st anniversary of Ukraine independence More from The Courier KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't… 0 What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against… GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's… 0 Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of… 1 Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death' 0 SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis 0