Business & Environment Business

New Fife pet shop to create jobs as part of £950,000 investment

By Gavin Harper
August 24 2022, 3.49pm Updated: August 24 2022, 4.11pm
Jollyes will open in Glenrothes in September.
Jollyes will open in Glenrothes in September.

A new pet shop will open in Fife in September as part of a £950,000 expansion plan from a national company.

Jollyes plans to open its new store in Glenrothes on September 24.

An Edinburgh store will follow in the autumn, taking the pet retailer’s tally of Scottish stores to five.

Jollyes the ‘go-to for pet owners’

The two new stores follow the opening of Jollyes in Stirling in June and follow long-standing stores in Perth and Clydebank.

The new openings take Jollyes’ total investment in Scotland this year to almost £1m.

Jollyes regional manager Kerry Midgley said: “Where we have a store, Jollyes has become the go-to destination for pet owners.

A Jollyes pet shop.
A Jollyes pet shop.

“We’re continuing to look at other locations and strongly believe Scotland will be an important area of growth for Jollyes in the future.”

“The investment we’re making at Glenrothes and Edinburgh builds on the success of our existing stores.

“With five stores across Scotland we are now starting to create a significant footprint and becoming a name that will become increasingly familiar.”

New Fife pet shop creating jobs

The 5,000 sq ft Glenrothes store at Saltire Retail Park will employ 10 colleagues.

The Fife team will be led by Garry Bingham, 35, an experienced retailer who grew up in the town.

Garry said: “Jollyes is growing in Scotland and it’s a very exciting time to join the business.

“There are a lot of pet lovers in the Glenrothes area. We think they’ll appreciate the fantastic range and amazing value that we offer.”

Store manager Garry Bingham and Lilly, his golden Labrador pup.
Store manager Garry Bingham and Lilly, his golden Labrador pup.

Both new stores will sell small animals, as well as a wide range of pet foods and accessories.

As part of its opening plans, Jollyes has begun recruiting for colleagues at the new stores.

In July, Jollyes reported that annual turnover to the end of May had increased by 15% to £86 million.

It says it is on track to reach £100m in 2023.

Backed by Kester Capital, Jollyes has more than 80 stores across the UK and recently acquired Penparc Pet Centres.

